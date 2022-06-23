Piers Morgan is so proud of his ‘Thunderbirds’ interview with Mick Lynch it’s starting to get sad

Celebrity

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Piers Morgan whose big TV comeback on Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV hasn’t been the viral sensation he was presumably hoping for.

But finally Morgan got an interview to go viral with his bizarre chat with rail union boss Mick Lynch, focussed in large part on why he has a Thunderbirds puppet for his picture on Facebook.

“Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?” Piers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/hXd2sSEkps — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 16, 2022

Now Morgan has been celebrating the fact he finally trended, suggesting he’d annoyed and outraged ‘all the right people’.

“When I launched this show, the whole premise was to annoy all the right people – and today I feel my work is almost done.” Piers Morgan reacts to the fact he’s trending on Twitter for asking Mick Lynch why his Facebook picture shows The Hood from Thunderbirds.@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/RsLVjYJ0Gn — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 22, 2022

Mission accomplished!

‘I want to annoy all the right people’. #MissionAccomplished pic.twitter.com/RJstohzNHx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 22, 2022

Except he didn’t annoy or outrage anyone. He just bemused them. And it’s all starting to feel a bit … sad.

And these 9 responses said it best.

1.

Nobody is annoyed by this — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) June 22, 2022

2.

This is the new post-Mick Lynch discourse isn't it? Someone/all sentient creatures thinks you're a twerp, & you say they're "outraged". No, they think you're a twerp. pic.twitter.com/wwZpTVT65j — John Harris (@johnharris1969) June 22, 2022

3.

P1ers [email protected] celebrating everyone jeering at his preposterous Mick Lynch interview because it means everyone is talking about his show at last like me celebrating being the talk of the town for liquid-pooping at a wedding while the bride came down the aisle. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 23, 2022

4.

You got owned, Piers old boy. 🥊 — MrBoxingFacts (@MrBoxingFacts) June 22, 2022

5.

6.

And yet all you’ve done is hang on the coat tails of Mick Lynch by being ridiculous. It’s hilarious 😂😂 — bigtony (@bigtone59) June 22, 2022

7.

Pretty sad with what’s going on the best you can do is talk about someone’s Facebook picture. — Tim (@timster88) June 22, 2022

8.

A serious point here.

Level of journalism in the UK as exampled here by @piersmorgan is absolutely woeful.

Journalism used to be an honourable profession, where people took pride in holding power to account.

If I was a journalist I'd be ashamed at what my profession has become. https://t.co/MZsO3OpM79 — Tom Pride (@ThomasPride) June 22, 2022

9.

No, he's trending for being an absolute tosser bombarding a guest with trivial, irrelevant questions.#PiersMorgan https://t.co/CEV4U4aKju — Ciaran Tierney (@ciarantierney) June 22, 2022

Last word to @piersmorgan.

