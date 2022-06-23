Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to a Brit’s question about school shootings isn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was

Politics

To the world of Marjorie Taylor Greene, where the Republican congresswoman who loves conspiracy theories almost as much as she loves guns was asked by a British journalist about the horrific school shootings that continue to blight America.

And the Georgia representative was obviously pleased with her response because she shared it herself on Twitter. But we’re not sure it was the slam-dunk she thought it was.

When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: “go back to your own country.” pic.twitter.com/QrcA9Apbet — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

Apart from the ‘go back to your own country’ bit – never the most convincing response – the rest of it wasn’t much (any) better.

While sadly there have been instances of mass stabbings in the UK, they remain thankfully rare.

Out of 594 murders in England and Wales in 2020/21, the most common method of killing (235) was with a knife or sharp instrument.

As for firearms, they accounted for 35 homicides in the UK compared to 19,384 (out of a total murder count of 24,576) in the US in 2020.

But yes, ‘mass stabbings’.

Lots of people nonetheless lapped up the Congresswoman’s answer.

Gawd I love her so much! I watched this 10 times https://t.co/LBD7ij2KJ2 — Roger's Mom (@RogersMom101) June 22, 2022

Brits go home. Could’ve sworn we waged a revolution so we wouldn’t have to listen to the opinion of the English. https://t.co/uEdGh2sHKc — Keaten Mansfield (@keatenmansfield) June 22, 2022

MTG to British Reporter lecturing her about how great gun control in the UK is: “Well you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns, we like ours here”. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yq1gLlu3ee — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022

British opinions stopped mattering in 1776. — Gray (@graywaffen) June 22, 2022

Others, less so.

Definitely not the first time Marjorie has told someone to go back to where they came from. — Chocolate Giddyup (@Republicant17) June 22, 2022

This woman is so twisted she thinks this is something to capitalize on. I’m literally embarrassed for our country https://t.co/eqyvbBexc3 — Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) June 23, 2022

Cool, you insult foreigners with ease. Would be cool if you instead made the case for our American rights on the merits. https://t.co/lT9vvPnmmZ — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) June 23, 2022

Remarkable response from a Republican congresswoman to British journo questioning American gun laws 😳 'You have mass stabbings, lady. You have all kinds of murder… You can go back to your country and worry about your no guns. We like ours here.' https://t.co/c8D0MifyfT — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) June 23, 2022

British journalists will come back home and thank themselves their children don't have to worry about being SHOT DEAD at school. We had 1 school shooting in 1997, banned most guns & implemented strict controls NO school shootings since & low gun crime The U.S on the other hand https://t.co/G5SpSzRMXx — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) June 23, 2022

God wants you to own guns? Wut? pic.twitter.com/4BuOLwmJhI — Domestic Supply Of Lunacy (@UnionizeTesla) June 22, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @RepMTG