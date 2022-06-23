Lauren Boebert trolled Joe Biden over his presidential salary and was owned into next week

Politics

Gun-loving Trump cheerleader Lauren Boebert is no stranger to having the occasional tweet blowing up in her face and this one is a classic case in point.

It’s the Republican congresswoman taking aim at Joe Biden’s presidential salary after his predecessor pledged to donate his $400,000 to charity.

And it got entirely the comeback it deserved.

In the interests of accuracy and all that, there has been some debate about exactly how accurate that $141m figure is, and you can read USA Today’s forensic analysis here (and it’s good enough for us).

Here are just a few of the comments it prompted after the exchange was shared by Redditor BelleAriel who said: ‘Boebert does STUPID again.’

‘She didn’t do stupid again. Stupid is her default setting.’

SecretKGB ‘In only 4 years! Give me $100 mil to play golf next time, I’ll play way more golf with it than he did. A much more efficient use of tax dollars.’

PB219 ‘He donated a few hundred K and he and his family made several BILLION during his 4 years. ‘His salary wasn’t a donation… it was a subscription fee to the money printer.’

geoffbowman

And because we were talking about Boebert getting owned on Twitter, you will surely never see a better one than this, after she posed for a picture with some of her guns.

Boom.

