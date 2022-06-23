James O’Brien completely derailed this caller’s anti-union arguments

Politics

It’s the second day of RMT strike action, with the union pushing to negotiate on planned changes to conditions and employment numbers, as well as attempting to secure a pay rise fit for the current economic crisis.

If 1000’s workers go on strike its because it’s become a last resort,to prevent colleagues losing their jobs and to stop being treated unfairly.These are good people yet this Gov will divide and try and turn us on them!Transport under @grantshapps is in turmoil! ✈️ 🚌 🚂 ⛴ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 21, 2022

If you spend a decade cutting their incomes "in the national interest" while allowing returns to bankers and wealthy shareholders to grow exponentially, workers eventually get a little bit annoyed. Who knew? — Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) June 23, 2022

how are people not understanding that the entire point of a strike is to be extremely inconvenient so as to make the value of your work apparent — (@emmaggarland) June 21, 2022

Tory MPs have tried everything from sad tales of people’s travel woes to blaming Labour for both the strikes and the state of the country in general.

Funny how Tories don’t give a f*ck about people getting to hospital appointments …until there’s a strike on — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 21, 2022

Fine for media to cover interviews with people whose journeys and businesses are affected by rail strike. But I wouldn’t mind seeing an interview with a train cleaner who has kids explaining how the cost of living crisis is hitting them on wages falling so far behind inflation — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 21, 2022

The RMT’s Secretary General, Mick Lynch, has become a figurehead for the strikers, and has picked up quite a following by dealing beautifully with infuriating interview techniques.

#MickLynch is actually convincing me to go on strike and I work for myself — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) June 22, 2022

Whether you like Mick Lynch or not, he's slaughtered every interviewer and government guest in the many interviews I've seen. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 22, 2022

TV idea: Mick Lynch, Deborah Meaden, Caroline Lucas and Jurgen Klopp run the country for a few weeks. Everything improves immediately. The end. — Brendan May (@bmay) June 22, 2022

On Tuesday, the day after the first strike, James O’Brien raised the topic on his LBC show, during which he took a call from Adam in Heathrow, who thought he had an alternative to workers being represented by unions.

He didn’t.

“How can we have equality laws if we’re doing it one person at a time?’

LBC tweeted the clip, and here’s what people thought of the surgical dissection of Adam’s arguments.

If I were a boxing referee I would have had to stop the fight. https://t.co/myoFOYOjZ7 — mike griffiths #FBPE (@mikeegriffiths) June 22, 2022

Bravo @mrjamesob the best take down ever in the history of take downs https://t.co/uFgz7mq7jQ — Mark Draper (@mkd2112) June 22, 2022

A thing of beauty https://t.co/KIw0e3Ll7L — Matt Dunne ☘️🌹 🇺🇦No Pasaran #FBPE #JoinAUnion (@Mattladd1) June 22, 2022

Atta boy James — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) June 23, 2022

This is WHY we NEED unions..People have been brainwashed by the tories for years that they are evil..They are NOT, they look after their workers and protect them from unscrupulous employers. https://t.co/AhfdgHvOoJ — Lady Lem-Sip 🇪🇺🍋😷☘️🇮🇪🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌻 (@LemSip27) June 22, 2022

This checks out.

This is one of those "What have the Romans ever done for us?" moments but live on national radio.#tradeunions #RMT #MontyPython #LifeofBrian https://t.co/cNZAchha3B — Inchpractice (@EthansPadre) June 22, 2022

via Gfycat

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Rwanda: James O’Brien dismantled this caller with facts and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

Source LBC Screengrab, Screengrab