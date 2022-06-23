21 funniest things people said about Brad Pitt’s bizarre GQ cover

Celebrity

Brad Pitt is this month’s cover star on GQ and it’s doubtless not the first time he’s appeared on the front of the men’s mag.

But it’s surely the first time he’s looked like this.

And as you might imagine it prompted no end of comment on Twitter, not all (any) of it positive. Here are our favourite funny takes.

he looks taxidermied https://t.co/Ulydyk2UAF — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) June 22, 2022

A bit…. casket ready https://t.co/byXnfLIF6w — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 22, 2022

I don’t know if there’s an agenting register, but Brad Pitt’s agent should be struck off. https://t.co/YNZ0fEVvfR — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 23, 2022

How do you make Brad Pitt look like he’s been embalmed for 12 hours https://t.co/XBG9UgsY0I — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) June 22, 2022

Looks like a salon owner from Harrogate who works his way into a the wills of his elderly clientele pic.twitter.com/hcuZwXep72 — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) June 23, 2022

Looks like a Ray Liotta hologram https://t.co/QO8ti93eUR — Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 22, 2022

Somehow you made Brad Pitt look like if John Travolta's body were found after 3 days in a lake. https://t.co/JZTufabejN — Aggressively Adan (@Manic_Socratic) June 22, 2022

he's coming out as elderly https://t.co/Y3HHIBi7db — austina (@austincantdrive) June 22, 2022

if joe biden and johnny depp had a baby https://t.co/32evqcNJXb — Ivana Escalera (@IvanaE) June 22, 2022

11.