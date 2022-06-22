This picture of a concert-goer is making people double take but it’s not as remotely NSFW as it looks
First in an occasional series, double take of the week is surely this, a picture of a concert goer which isn’t at all what it looks like at first glance.
And rest assured, it’s not as remotely NSFW as you might think.
Extraordinary scenes!
‘2 guys make a complete ass out of themselves at rock concert,’ said too_old_4_this_crap who shared it over on Reddit.
‘Cheeky guys.’
Allowed_Story
‘They each half assed it …’
chainmailler2001
‘One of them is named Jack, and the other is very smart.’
TunafishSandworm
‘If anyones wondering – this was during Copenhell, the annual hard rock/metal festival held at a former shipyard in Copenhagen, Denmark.’
mcmanybucks
Source Reddit u/too_old_4_this_crap