This picture of a concert-goer is making people double take but it’s not as remotely NSFW as it looks

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2022

First in an occasional series, double take of the week is surely this, a picture of a concert goer which isn’t at all what it looks like at first glance.

And rest assured, it’s not as remotely NSFW as you might think.

Extraordinary scenes!

‘2 guys make a complete ass out of themselves at rock concert,’ said too_old_4_this_crap who shared it over on Reddit.

‘Cheeky guys.’
Allowed_Story

‘They each half assed it …’
chainmailler2001

‘One of them is named Jack, and the other is very smart.’
TunafishSandworm

‘If anyones wondering – this was during Copenhell, the annual hard rock/metal festival held at a former shipyard in Copenhagen, Denmark.’
mcmanybucks

Source Reddit u/too_old_4_this_crap