This picture of a concert-goer is making people double take but it’s not as remotely NSFW as it looks

First in an occasional series, double take of the week is surely this, a picture of a concert goer which isn’t at all what it looks like at first glance.

And rest assured, it’s not as remotely NSFW as you might think.

Extraordinary scenes!

‘2 guys make a complete ass out of themselves at rock concert,’ said too_old_4_this_crap who shared it over on Reddit.

‘Cheeky guys.’

Allowed_Story ‘They each half assed it …’

chainmailler2001 ‘One of them is named Jack, and the other is very smart.’

TunafishSandworm ‘If anyones wondering – this was during Copenhell, the annual hard rock/metal festival held at a former shipyard in Copenhagen, Denmark.’

