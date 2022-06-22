The runaway fury of this anti-vaxxer on Tinder is quite the read

Science

As if it wasn’t already terrifying enough trying your luck on Tinder, there is always the possibility that you run into an anti-vaxxer and then things can really escalate.

And that’s exactly what happened to this person who might be a nurse or a doctor – we don’t know, but they definitely appear to be in the medical profession – and it’s fair to say it wasn’t a match made in heaven.

‘Guess I’m a murderer, calling the police now,’ said TakeThisMedicine over on Reddit.

Swipe left, take the sim out, and throw it into the North Sea.

Here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

‘I think you’re in!’

RedbearVIII ‘Half way to angry sex!’

RCL_D She wants to be injected with the “poison” !

SnooRadishes8372 ‘She seems lovely.’

gho5t_rid3r ‘She’s just against hurting people, so she wants you to die. Antivaxxer logic’

drchimpansee ‘Idk, would be a red flag maybe 🤔’

mahdava ‘Are you seriously?! Did she not have some nutjob warning in her bio? Usually they are upfront about their craziness so you can swipe left.’

RedditAnonDude ‘I’m super seriously.’

LeviathanGank

Source Reddit u/TakeThisMedicine