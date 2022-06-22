Medieval illustrators were obsessed with cats licking their bums – ye beste 11

Animals

If you’ve never googled ‘marginalia’, you’ve yet to experience one of the weirder aspects of medieval artistry – the decorations around the borders of pages.

For some reason, no matter what was going on with the written word, the artists – usually monks – felt they had carte blanche to be as strange or as gross as they felt like.

For instance, there are more murderous rabbits than you can fire an arrow at.



Levitating snails that looked pretty dangerous.



Not to mention the flatulent clergy.



Another recurring theme of both marginalia and main illustrations is the cat giving its nether regions a good clean – and these are some excellent examples.

1.



2.



3.



4.



5.



6.



7.



8.



9.



10.



11.

BONUS

It gets weirder. Just ask this nun when she’s finished harvesting the fruit of the phallus tree.



