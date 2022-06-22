Politics

Michael Fabricant’s spin on the Carrie Johnson £100K job scandal made things so much worse

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2022

At the weekend, the New European reported on an article in the Times which suggested that Boris Johnson, when Foreign Secretary, had tried to give his then mistress, Carrie Symonds, a £100K job before being told to FO by department staff.

The scoop wasn’t the story, which had been in the public domain for months, but the fact that the Times’ report had vanished from the website and print runs after the first edition.

In ‘We’re not shocked you did it – we’re shocked you admitted doing it.‘ news, Downing Street confirmed that someone from there had spoken to the newspaper before the story was pulled.

Johnson’s second most-devoted cheerleader, Michael Fabricant tried to play down the substance of the article.

What he actually did was confirm it. Tweeters had a few thoughts, and these cover it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Paul Bernal may have a point.

Perhaps he’s in deep cover. Deeeeeeep cover.

Source Michael Fabricant Image Screengrab