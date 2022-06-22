The Daily Mail’s front page was Labour-bashing again – 14 perfect comebacks

News

Day one of the RMT strike passed with wall-to-wall coverage, mostly of people who were being inconvenienced by the industrial action and Tory MPs explaining why it was Labour’s fault.

The Daily Mail offered its support with this very on-brand front page splash.

It got the reaction you’d expect.

1.

Labour isn’t in power – for those who need reminding of that fact https://t.co/76uJmxjuBc — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 22, 2022

2.

The Mail now inhabits a strange alternative universe where everything that’s gone tits up in this country is Labour’s fault even though they haven’t been in power for more than a decade. pic.twitter.com/NHlsklLyMU — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 21, 2022

3.

Labour haven’t been in power for over twelve years. Tories destroy the country and then blame those trying to protect it. pic.twitter.com/CxYSChYBBS — Huw (@Huwburt) June 22, 2022

4.

Hi @tedverity. How do you let this stuff go out in your name? How do you manage to look yourself in the mirror each day and explain yourself to yourself? You’re supposed to be a journalist, not a propagandist. Read/re-read 1984. pic.twitter.com/C1aIKyWBn5 — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 22, 2022

5.

it's the bloody left's fault that something they didn't even start is happening pic.twitter.com/qNTQPX24SK — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) June 22, 2022

6.

We went back to the 70s today

A crippling rail strike

With public services promising more

A huge cost of living crisis

A summer of discontent

All thanks to a gutless Labour Party

It’s time to stand strong & bring the UK back into the 21st century:

BACK BORIS & END THIS MESS!🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/WiQd9vJ1iq — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 21, 2022

7.