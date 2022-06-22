Boomers told young people struggling to buy a house to cancel Netflix – 9 comebacks worth subscribing to

Life

As anyone not already fortunate enough to own their own home will tell you, it’s not easy to get on the property ladder and it’s getting more difficult with every passing day.

But never fear, reports The Times. Baby boomers already fortunate enough to have a mortgage had some advice to people struggling to save up for their own home.

Baby boomers have some advice for millennials struggling to buy a home: cancel the Netflix subscription and stop ordering takeaways

Here’s a little bit more of what the story had to say (not much more, honest).

💸 More than half of baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, believe that “luxury” lifestyle choices made by young people are to blame for their inability to save enough money — The Times (@thetimes) June 13, 2022

📱 Among the lifestyle choices identified by baby boomers in a study by researchers at King’s College London were takeaway coffees and food, mobile phones, Netflix and foreign holidays — The Times (@thetimes) June 13, 2022

And the advice got entirely the mockery and disdain that it deserved. Which is to say, a lot. These people said it best.

1.

You would have to cancel Netflix for 2,300 years to save enough to pay for the average home price in the US. https://t.co/5g928euOyS — Feminine Miss Geek (@femmissgeek) June 13, 2022

2.

save even more money by not taking care of your rapidly aging relatives https://t.co/xt0OAkieri — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) June 13, 2022

3.

Netflix: £83.88 / year

The Times: £311.88 / year https://t.co/Fxj5CYXiD3 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 13, 2022

4.

u left us a shattered democracy and an uninhabitable planet. is it ok if we watch a movie and order in to cope??? https://t.co/w2IW0MvoV4 — THE PERSUADERS by Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) June 14, 2022

5.

Baby Boomers bought their houses in the 70s when the median home price nationwide was $23,000. They should sit this one out. https://t.co/5TNwtsl3kz — Ryan Knight ☭ (@ProudSocialist) June 15, 2022

6.

They don’t know how to login into Netflix without our help. Tread lightly, OG. https://t.co/Gg6t6ESeAB — Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) June 13, 2022

7.

8.

Why are people still saying things like this and why do they think a chicken jalfrezi costs £190,000 https://t.co/uJiGqBIvFZ — Mark Watson (I saw him at the Fringe one time) (@watsoncomedian) June 13, 2022

9.

A Netflix subscription is around £10 a month. By cancelling that and saving the money for a house instead, assuming no house price inflation at all, you'd be able to afford the average London housing deposit in 1,106 years. https://t.co/3CB7aIUFz5 — Tom Wilson 🇺🇦 (@feedthedrummer) June 13, 2022

If you like it particularly NSFW …

