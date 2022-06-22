21 people who followed the instructions and got it magnificently, hilariously wrong

Life

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called r/peanutbutterisoneword which is full of examples of people who followed the instructions to the letter and yet get it magnificently, hilariously wrong.

Here’s how it describes itself.

“Ordering a custom label and giving instructions, only to have the instructions printed on the thing you ordered? How about an engraving saying “I want this left blank” or “Hello, Mike! Underneath that, I miss you.” This is the sub for that!”

And here are 21 times it was at its very best (worst).

1. ‘What kind of cake do you want?’

(via)

2. ‘Surpriiiise!’

(via)

3. ‘A Welsh classic’



(via)

4. ‘Generic tweet for after the debate’



(via)

5. ‘Recently invited to speak at a conference …’





6. ‘Thanks To My Friends, Birthday Time!’

(via)

7. ‘Oops in Arabic’



(via)

8. ‘Make sure that you label them that they contain egg’

(via)

9. ‘Radio station informed promo company they wanted same balloons with new slogan’

(via)

10. ‘If it’s still too long let me know’



(via)

11. ‘Check Cause of Death’

(via)