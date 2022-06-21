This rail union boss’s takedown of a Cabinet minister on Newsnight is an amazing watch

Videos

Rail union boss Mick Lynch is all over the airwaves right now as Britain goes into its biggest train strike for decades.

And you don’t need a particularly strong opinion about the industrial action to enjoy this exchange on BBC2’s Newsnight which has gone wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union – to give him his full title – up against Tory MP and – Google, Google – Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp and it’s simply magnificent stuff. Watch to the end!

Chris Philp just got called a liar some 325 times on #Newsnight by Mick Lynch. pic.twitter.com/6NIlrNpWMr — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) June 20, 2022

More of this sort of thing, please.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

very much enjoying Mick Lynch’s debating style with the Tory drone on #newsnight: “that’s a lie. And that’s a lie. You’re lying. You’re a liar” 😄 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 20, 2022

I think everybody should follow the Mick Lynch guide to dealing with Tory liars. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/TZaObHWp2p — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 21, 2022

That's a lie, a direct lie, he's lying,that's a lie,that's a lie, that is a lie, a direct lie,direct lie,that is a lie, he's lying. You've also lied that we left negotiations on Saturday.. You are a liar, You're lying You are a liar, and you're a liar You're a liar #RailStrikes pic.twitter.com/MAkPhFCBpj — Fintan McCarthy💙 (@MccarthyFintan) June 21, 2022

Just count the number of times he’s called a liar!

pic.twitter.com/pCCciQ6DjG — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) June 21, 2022

Only watched this some 1072 times.#ToryLiars https://t.co/FdsmQ0pdL2 — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) June 21, 2022

In the age of disinformation, you can say whatever boll**ks you like so long as enough people believe you and the press backs you. Perhaps though Mick is onto something…call it out and call it out repeatedly! https://t.co/5MKhoGUCKB — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) June 20, 2022

This is an extraordinary exchange. RMT union leader Mick Lynch laying waste to lying Tory MP Chris Philip. #ToryRailStrikes #Newsnight #RMT pic.twitter.com/avQUsnabhF — Miffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 20, 2022

Mike Lynch RMT keeps calling Tory Chris Philp a liar Philp smirks #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/fKwg7eEH0v — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 20, 2022

Source Twitter @HUncaring