This rail union boss’s takedown of a Cabinet minister on Newsnight is an amazing watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 21st, 2022

Rail union boss Mick Lynch is all over the airwaves right now as Britain goes into its biggest train strike for decades.

And you don’t need a particularly strong opinion about the industrial action to enjoy this exchange on BBC2’s Newsnight which has gone wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union – to give him his full title – up against Tory MP and – Google, Google – Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp and it’s simply magnificent stuff. Watch to the end!

More of this sort of thing, please.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @HUncaring