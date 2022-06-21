Union boss Mick Lynch wasn’t taking any of Kay Burley’s nonsense and people loved it

News

This isn’t the first time rail union boss Mick Lynch has gone viral today and we’re guessing it won’t be the last.

The morning after his memorable appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight, he was on Sky News today where presenter Kay Burley was especially keen to ask him about picket lines.

In particular, the prospect of the government using agency staff to operate the trains, and what the picket lines would do to try to stop them.

And it’s a line of questioning which gets increasingly bizarre the longer it goes on.

Well done to Mick Lynch for his handling of this line of questioning. He could see what #KayBurley was trying to do. I could see what Kay Burley was trying to do. And he wasn’t having any of it. Oh, and solidarity to all @RMTunion members on strike today!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/L0TQBPZ2g9 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 21, 2022

Burley, for her part, reckoned it was Lynch was getting flustered.

Agency rail workers will be stopped at picket lines and asked not to cross. RMT union’s General Secretary Mick Lynch got a little flustered explaining why…#KayBurley FC pic.twitter.com/GiTb0WQkxn — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 21, 2022

But it’s fair to say not everyone agreed. Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about what will surely be the most bizarre interview of the day.

Kay Burley made herself look quite unhinged by the end of this line of questioning. Mick Lynch didn’t budge from being polite. pic.twitter.com/YQHMprJwfo — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 21, 2022

I woke up to this. Anyone else seen it? Kay losing her shit to straight bat answers. It would have made a great Rutland Weekend Television sketch. https://t.co/SXh7UplXxs — Rob Chapman (@rcscribbler) June 21, 2022

Utterly desperate by @KayBurley but turned into pure comedy by Mike Lynch pic.twitter.com/z84Uhi3nat — Will Davies (@davies_will) June 21, 2022

'why won't you tell the british public you'll attack agency workers mr lynch??? go on, for our cameras, say it mr lynch, why won't you???' https://t.co/O626fnxiBc — Stan Account (@tristandross) June 21, 2022

Good grief what a car crash https://t.co/ZQaqgFDPDX — Paul B Lyons. (@plyons45) June 21, 2022

Burley getting absolutely dismantled here when her question was stripped down to the very point she asked – with her point answered correctly in straightforward fashion. Watch how she almost loses it when she doesn’t get the confrontational answer she wants! https://t.co/scAqWiBquj — Matt McGlone (@MattMcGlone9) June 21, 2022

"Mr Lynch, for the love of fuck, PLEASE say you'll beat up Agency Workers if they cross the picket line or I'm going to look a right twat here." https://t.co/awxwy0vFJr — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 21, 2022

A fine example of national news trying to paint an illusion of a violent picket, evoking memories of the miners strike, trying to stir up fear. Easily batted away by Mick Lynch of @RMTunion, calm & factual, standing in front of an actual picket line. ✊🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/f9Vpkpx98R — Danielle Rowley (@DaniRowley) June 21, 2022

‘Does it look like the miners strike?’ 😅 pic.twitter.com/bC8kJUqJhp — Brian Whelan (@brianwhelanhack) June 21, 2022

The more I hear Mick Lynch the more I like him. So far he’s destroyed Kay Burley and Richard Madeley so I can clearly see why Shapps is afraid to talk to him. — Robert Sweeney 🌹💙 (@BobJSweeney) June 21, 2022

Kay Burley really made herself look like a prize plum here. This isn't journalism. It's just culture war agitating. https://t.co/a0C3RobFgf — Miffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 21, 2022

The amount of times Kay says "Mr. Lynch" is laughably passive aggressive https://t.co/kkCOYzB10T — Aidan Fitzmaurice (@FancyVegasPro) June 21, 2022

This is like Chris Morris trying to get those two trade negotiators to say the word war. https://t.co/OpQxJG1qXO — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) June 21, 2022

And just in case you didn’t know the brilliant Brass Eye sketch Neil Gibbons was talking about (or simply wanted to enjoy again …)

We’re with the voice of reason, @MartinSLewis.

Interesting interview. I think describing Mick Lynch as flustered is pushing it a tad. He comes across as almost scarily unflustered to me – I don't envy those who have to face him across a negotiating table. https://t.co/cHrSQ7tRpn — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 21, 2022

