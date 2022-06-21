News

Union boss Mick Lynch wasn’t taking any of Kay Burley’s nonsense and people loved it

Poke Staff. Updated June 21st, 2022

This isn’t the first time rail union boss Mick Lynch has gone viral today and we’re guessing it won’t be the last.

The morning after his memorable appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight, he was on Sky News today where presenter Kay Burley was especially keen to ask him about picket lines.

In particular, the prospect of the government using agency staff to operate the trains, and what the picket lines would do to try to stop them.

And it’s a line of questioning which gets increasingly bizarre the longer it goes on.

Burley, for her part, reckoned it was Lynch was getting flustered.

But it’s fair to say not everyone agreed. Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about what will surely be the most bizarre interview of the day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And just in case you didn’t know the brilliant Brass Eye sketch Neil Gibbons was talking about (or simply wanted to enjoy again …)

We’re with the voice of reason, @MartinSLewis.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth