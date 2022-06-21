Rowan Atkinson shared his cancel culture take again – 16 favourite responses

Celebrity

In a few days, Netflix viewers will be able to enjoy the comedy stylings of Rowan Atkinson in a 10-part series detailing the slapstick repercussions of a man’s battle with a bee in the mansion he’s house-sitting.

Rowan Atkinson lands on Netflix with his brand new comedy series Man Vs Bee this Friday. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/x9RlJ6ODWT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2022

Ahead of Friday’s release, Atkinson has been doing the inevitable entertainment pages interviews, and also inevitably, he discussed cancel culture.

Rowan Atkinson: ‘In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything’ https://t.co/WzkWxs0CZ1 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) June 19, 2022

“It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential. Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke.

The comedian and actor, who famously said Boris Johnson shouldn’t apologise for saying burqa wearers looked like bank robbers and letterboxes because it was funny – had plenty of support, along the lines of these comments.

It's very odd how people are snarking about Rowan Atkinson on cancel culture as if he was just standing in the street shouting stuff apropos of nothing rather than answering specific interview questions — Van (@hellothisisivan) June 20, 2022

Rowan Atkinson is trending again for saying that comedians should be allowed to be comedians. What an absolute bastard. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 20, 2022

Others thought he might have missed a point or two.

1.

It’s incredible to me that he’s saying this shit while promoting a series about him having nemesis who is a bee pic.twitter.com/XbS6ipCfEL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 20, 2022

2.

sir,, the job of comedy is to make people laugh, it's right there in the definition,,,, sir, pic.twitter.com/3jK2mziNBi — katie spalding (@supermathskid) June 20, 2022

3.

Rowan Atkinson: Comedy should be offensive! It is the job of the comedian to be offensive! 90% of Blackadder: Oh dear Baldrick, this is the wiggliest situation since Mr. Wiggle, the wiggling bear, won a wiggle competition — Cameron Sinclair Harris 🏳️‍🌈 (@cam_sh) June 20, 2022

4.

I love it when 1970s / 80s comic Rowan Atkinson gets on his high horse to tell everyone under 60 how comedy should be and why being an oppressive pompous twat is the best jokes Mr Bean was of course basically Dapper Laughs — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 20, 2022

5.

"comedians should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely ANYTHING…..especially bees!" pic.twitter.com/JPXmbNDpGu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 20, 2022

6.

the most offensive thing Rowan Atkinson has ever done in comedy is the Johnny English series of hate crimes so ok pic.twitter.com/VpqQ0qLNeJ — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 20, 2022

7.

every time I see that rowan atkinson news story about “comedy IS ALWAYS offensive” i just think about that thing he did where he pretended to play the drums for five minutes — christopher macarthur-boyd (@macarthurboyd) June 20, 2022

8.