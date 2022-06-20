There was an unexpected item at Tesco – but it wasn’t in the bagging area

Entertainment

You might be familiar with Milo McCabe’s exquisitely dapper comedy character, Troy Hawke, after his unpaid and unauthorised shift as a ‘greeter’ at B&Q got a lot of attention back in May.

As the sole member of the Greeters’ Guild, Troy has been very busy performing his duties at several shops, including WH Smith, B&M Bargains, and TK Maxx, where this happened –

One recent store to hit the Troy Hawke jackpot was Tesco.

“You work at Tesco?”

“Yes.”

“Oh right, so you’re not just coming here just to …”

“No. Good Lord. Why would anybody do that?”

Because it’s comedy gold – that’s why. These tweeters agreed.

Every store needs this guy😂 pic.twitter.com/covRBHdi2k — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 9, 2022

“You’ve cleaned us out”. I could watch this all day https://t.co/ORUf1DZ6pb — Ivo Graham (@IvoGraham) June 9, 2022

I’m a big fan of your triangle is a perfectly innocent statement but it sounds filthy 🥲 — Julia (@_juleps) June 10, 2022

In my perfect world every store would have someone from the Greeters Guild outside. https://t.co/5T3KgjmA97 — James Archer #Sic Semper Tyrannis (@JamesKAArcher) June 8, 2022

Fucking magnificent this guy https://t.co/zKTyvYFkQX — Jim Roland (@sterramilk) June 9, 2022

This is the best one yet – pure joy from all involved! "Shoulders back! Have at the world! No compromises!" https://t.co/Ih52u45e41 — Bryan (@Somewhataldente) June 17, 2022

One person wanted the service to go even further.

I have social anxiety so I would love to have Troy follow me around greeting acquaintances and colleagues for me. Even better if he would indulge them with some light small-talk too, as a treat. — Sam, Brexit refugee in France. 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇿🇫🇷 (@Sam58721376) June 9, 2022

While another had this request.

Love this so funny but I can't afford tesco prices can u send outside lidl please? — janet (@godzillagranny) June 10, 2022

We’re not sure if Lidl is on the schedule, but this could be important.

You can also find Milo/Troy on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook or out in the real world at one of his gigs – or, perhaps, Primark.

