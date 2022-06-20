The Sun said we’ve gone back to the ’70s – 13 funniest and most brutal takedowns

News

To the Sun – no, stick with us please – where its front page went viral today after it suggested the UK had gone back to the ’70s.

Here’s a little bit of what it had to say ahead of this week’s rail strikes, the biggest for 30 years.

‘BRITAIN is in danger of grinding to a halt this summer as teachers, binmen and posties threaten to join railway workers on strike — causing chaos not seen since the 1970s.’

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine. And these 13 responses surely said it best.

If you mean we're outside the EU with low growth, high inflation and a government that wants to bring back imperial measurements and grammar schools, then yes. pic.twitter.com/GoO5UDbaAI — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 20, 2022

How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/tYd6RsZ508 — Matthias Eberl 🇺🇦🕊️ (@eberlmat) June 20, 2022

Well, you were warned! The Tories warned you this is what would happen when Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister! But you didn't listen did you, you refused to listen and now look, he's taken us back to the 70s just as was prophesied. DAMN YOU, JOMMERY CROOPIIIIINNNNNN!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Tx88dU4Mn — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 20, 2022

I'm confused, didn't we have a referendum on reverting to 70s nostalgia? pic.twitter.com/1Z4KTU18WV — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 20, 2022

In a few years they will tell you to vote Tory to avoid the things that are happening under the Tories pic.twitter.com/XD9P37kinM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 20, 2022

Both governments in the 1970s who had excessive union trouble fell because of it, so I’m really not sure this is the winning line they think it is. pic.twitter.com/D7djr06DMt — . (@twlldun) June 20, 2022

We told you to vote to go back to the 1970s, and then we cheered when you voted to go back to the 1970s, and then we called anybody attempting to prevent us returning to the 1970s a traitor. Imagine our shock at Britain returning to the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/1Wi2d8DlTa — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 20, 2022

12 December 2019: A vote for Labour will "return us to the industrial carnage of the bleak 1970s". Today… pic.twitter.com/4p5R5XDZbq — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) June 20, 2022

The Sun said the UK would return to the 1970s under Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn lost and Boris Johnson is our Prime Minister; helped in a large part by The Sun. Clowns. pic.twitter.com/uhQl0tE1TC — Cal · Green member · Leftist (@chimerical_cal) June 20, 2022

Housing 3.8x average salary, affordable energy bills? Sign me up!! pic.twitter.com/k4st4t595H — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) June 20, 2022

Housing for all, a working NHS, etc…. pic.twitter.com/Rp6WYuVjb5 — fourfoot (@fourfoot) June 20, 2022

1. Didn't you say the opposition would return the country to the 70s if it gained power?

2. Your reactionary disinformation has been a contributing factor in the regression.

3. *You're* announcing? Seriously? I set up a website and wrote two books warning about it (& you). pic.twitter.com/yzWXqWnQLm — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 20, 2022

BREAKING: After insisting that Jeremy Corbyn would take Britain back to the 1970s, The Sun is now complaining the guy they backed instead has taken us back to the 1970s x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) June 20, 2022

Exactly as you predicted but with one subtle difference!!!! #JohnsonOutNow pic.twitter.com/2bVTxGvqbv — Old Redeyes Is Back (@IsRedeyes) June 20, 2022

