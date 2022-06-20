The Mail said UK builders have ‘gone WOKE’ – 13 perfectly constructed comebacks

News

To the world of Mail Online now, where the paper has got itself into quite the froth over the suggestion that builders in the UK don’t live up to the stereotype presumably ingrained at Daily Mail Towers.

Not only that, they’ve ‘gone WOKE’ – their caps not ours, obviously. And this is why.

Here’s a little bit of what the article says just in case you can’t bring yourself to click through.

‘Forget the stereotype that builders are wolf-whistling white van men devouring greasy-spoon breakfasts and discussing sport as radios blare out inane pop music. ‘Instead, modern tradesmen are sensitive souls more likely to enjoy yoga, muesli, listening to Radio 4 and sharing their feelings, a survey has found. In a poll of 2,000 builders, three quarters said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues; two-thirds shun fried breakfasts; and one in five is an art-lover.’

And these are surely the only 13 responses you need.

1.

Wow. Misusing the word ‘woke’, contributing to stigma around men’s emotional and mental health and denigrating learning/academia ALL IN ONE HEADLINE (that’s before we even start on the fried breakfast thing). The writer of this must be so proud. pic.twitter.com/L0B2J2KCpL — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) June 19, 2022

2.

Construction workers had the highest male occupation morality rate from suicide between 2011 and 2015, so if discussing feelings is 'woke' then this seems like a very good and important thing pic.twitter.com/ThdOQIMIf3 — Laurence Turner (@larry_turner) June 19, 2022

3.

How dare working people educate themselves and choose healthier lifestyles. They'll be selling their whippets, forgoing flat caps and not looking up to the upper classes next. pic.twitter.com/7ZnyaLuhvC — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 20, 2022

4.

I honestly don’t know what The Daily Mail wants anymore… pic.twitter.com/l6CAThiteN — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 19, 2022

5.

Daily Mail slapped a bowl of cheerios out my hand and called me a woke cunt pic.twitter.com/N8oEjL6HVR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 19, 2022

6.

People who do manual Labour read books and have friends. More at 6. pic.twitter.com/esO3E6cTV4 — . (@twlldun) June 19, 2022

7.