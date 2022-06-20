Rachel Johnson asked Nadine Dorries how to say her name and it goes from odious to perfection in 15 seconds flat

Videos

We wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with Rachel Johnson’s show on LBC but her guest this weekend was none other than culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries.

And we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with that either, but it began with Johnson asking Dorries exactly how to pronounce her first name.

The beginning of the exchange will have you reaching for the sick bag but stick with it because it’ll be worth it in the end.

'Nads is fine. That's what your brother calls me.' Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, after being asked whether her name is pronounced Nay-deen or Nah-deen.@RachelSJohnson | @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/Nomh6JIeVv — LBC (@LBC) June 19, 2022

Not sure if either of them realised what just happened, but lots of other people did.

Oh god it’s already worse than I feared, which is impossible. Christ. pic.twitter.com/dEjHmyQl3Y — Brendan May (@bmay) June 19, 2022

Go Nads – well that's a complete load of bollocks 🤣 — Stephen Heavisides #FBPA #FBPE #FBPPR #JOHNSONOUT (@SHeavisides) June 19, 2022

Do you think they even realised what they have just said? — Countess Teresa Curtis (@tcurtisma) June 19, 2022

Not saying Nads is talking bollox but.. This guy just showed up at LBC.. pic.twitter.com/jd2ZsRY31W — Sir Robert Paulson KCB (if Williamson gets one…) (@JohnShort70) June 19, 2022

And obviously it ended up going viral over here.

To conclude …

The inadvertent “go-nads” is the best thing about this clip 🤦‍♂️ — MarkGerardCox (@markgerardcox) June 19, 2022

