Rachel Johnson asked Nadine Dorries how to say her name and it goes from odious to perfection in 15 seconds flat

Poke Staff. Updated June 20th, 2022

We wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with Rachel Johnson’s show on LBC but her guest this weekend was none other than culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries.

And we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with that either, but it began with Johnson asking Dorries exactly how to pronounce her first name.

The beginning of the exchange will have you reaching for the sick bag but stick with it because it’ll be worth it in the end.

Not sure if either of them realised what just happened, but lots of other people did.

And obviously it ended up going viral over here.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @LBC