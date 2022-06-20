Rachel Johnson asked Nadine Dorries how to say her name and it goes from odious to perfection in 15 seconds flat
We wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with Rachel Johnson’s show on LBC but her guest this weekend was none other than culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries.
And we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with that either, but it began with Johnson asking Dorries exactly how to pronounce her first name.
The beginning of the exchange will have you reaching for the sick bag but stick with it because it’ll be worth it in the end.
'Nads is fine. That's what your brother calls me.'
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, after being asked whether her name is pronounced Nay-deen or Nah-deen.@RachelSJohnson | @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/Nomh6JIeVv
— LBC (@LBC) June 19, 2022
Not sure if either of them realised what just happened, but lots of other people did.
Go Nads ????? https://t.co/fp80fhbjqw
— Dan Ryan (@_DanielRyan) June 19, 2022
Oh god it’s already worse than I feared, which is impossible. Christ. pic.twitter.com/dEjHmyQl3Y
— Brendan May (@bmay) June 19, 2022
Go Nads – well that's a complete load of bollocks 🤣
— Stephen Heavisides #FBPA #FBPE #FBPPR #JOHNSONOUT (@SHeavisides) June 19, 2022
Do you think they even realised what they have just said?
— Countess Teresa Curtis (@tcurtisma) June 19, 2022
Go Nads! https://t.co/5xuynHZvKN pic.twitter.com/MVY4jE5ayq
— Wokey McWokeface (@WokeyMcWokefac3) June 19, 2022
Not saying Nads is talking bollox but.. This guy just showed up at LBC.. pic.twitter.com/jd2ZsRY31W
— Sir Robert Paulson KCB (if Williamson gets one…) (@JohnShort70) June 19, 2022
And obviously it ended up going viral over here.
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/DE1qU1ts3u
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) June 20, 2022
To conclude …
The inadvertent “go-nads” is the best thing about this clip 🤦♂️
— MarkGerardCox (@markgerardcox) June 19, 2022
Source Twitter @LBC