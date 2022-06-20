Politics

An MP blamed the Church of England’s Rwanda criticism for making Tories feel unwelcome – 12 thoughts and prayers

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2022

Priti Patel has accused the Church of England of racism over their objection to the government’s Rwanda immigration policy.

Of course, the Archbishop of Canterbury defended the church, posting this explanatory thread.

You could probably predict some of the responses.

Larry the Cat hit the nail on the head.

One person who decided to go toe to toe with the archbishop was Conservative MP Lucy Allan, who had a red hot take.

The outpouring of sympathy for the poor Tories being shamed by the teachings of the Church was …non-existent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Perhaps Justin Welby’s response will be of some comfort to Ms. Allan. Probably not.

Some self-reflection might help.

from Are We The Baddies GIFs via Gfycat

