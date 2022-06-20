An MP blamed the Church of England’s Rwanda criticism for making Tories feel unwelcome – 12 thoughts and prayers

Politics

Priti Patel has accused the Church of England of racism over their objection to the government’s Rwanda immigration policy.

🗣“If it was France, if we were sending people to Sweden, New York, Sydney, would they [the critics] change their mind? That actually speaks of inbuilt prejudice and, I would even go as far as to say, racism” — The Times (@thetimes) June 18, 2022

Of course, the Archbishop of Canterbury defended the church, posting this explanatory thread.

As we've said repeatedly, the Church of England’s opposition to deporting asylum seekers without any kind of assessment or care is not because the destination is Rwanda. We would oppose such heartless treatment wherever people were sent. 1/3 🧵 — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 18, 2022

We oppose this policy because it outsources our responsibilities, and treats vulnerable and traumatised people without any kind of dignity, compassion or justice. This is not how God calls us to treat each other. 2/3 — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 18, 2022

We’ll continue to call for a humane and effective immigration system, and to offer our support to national and local government to deliver it. And in parishes we’ll continue to help local communities receive asylum seekers and others arriving from overseas. 3/3 — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 18, 2022

You could probably predict some of the responses.

Larry the Cat hit the nail on the head.

You’d think there wouldn’t be many people willing to lecture the actual Archbishop of Canterbury on morals, yet the replies… https://t.co/zdNwv9j5lW — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 14, 2022

One person who decided to go toe to toe with the archbishop was Conservative MP Lucy Allan, who had a red hot take.

The outpouring of sympathy for the poor Tories being shamed by the teachings of the Church was …non-existent.

1.

The absolute state of the tories wanting to be welcomed by the church while they try to make victims of torture and war fuck off to Rwanda https://t.co/Z7duyUecGD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 19, 2022

2.

The state of this. Stop whinging because the moral authority of your self-professed faith has decreed your Govt’s #RwandaDeportation policy, immoral. There’s a simple solution: Oppose it or stand damned by your own, moral metric. https://t.co/u7VNfbllsN — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) June 19, 2022

3.

Well said Lucy Allan! Is it right that the Church should condemn fascism? Have these vicars even considered how unwelcome they would make Hitler feel? You'd never find Jesus prioritising a moral stance over the chance to drum up small change from the Fuhrer for the church roof https://t.co/7YZB4PcgZP — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 19, 2022

4.

Have you actually read The Bible? Jesus, an anti-racist activist shaman, who you would call 'woke' said some very important things that are incompatible with the Tory Party and its racist, money obsessed hard-right narratives Read The Good Samaritan for a start https://t.co/gjRSigqlus — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 19, 2022

5.

1. Not all people with conservative political views support the current government’s stance on refugees & it’s disingenuous to pretend they do; 2. You know who definitely wouldn’t be okay with it? Jesus. https://t.co/jtM17SnFRm — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) June 19, 2022

6.

You guys know a thing or two about making people feel alienated and unwelcome https://t.co/P7yW1QGWh7 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) June 19, 2022

7.

I feel like you seeing a religious leader saying 'we shouldn't be needlessly cruel to our most vulnerable fellow humans' as a personal attack against your morality is more of a You Problem, babe x — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 19, 2022

8.

Does it depend on whether those Conservatives are real Christians or pretending to be one for the sense of moral superiority that brings, while acting in the opposite way Jesus would in any given situation? https://t.co/njaUgOFJ25 — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) June 19, 2022

9.

When the Tory party takes a strong political stance, it forgets that many of the population it governs, who do not share its view, will feel alienated and unwelcome. Is there room for humanity and decency in Tory Britain? — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 18, 2022

10.

Jesus was famously apolitical. Remember that time he said that moneylenders were wealth generators and we shouldn’t do anything to discourage their work? https://t.co/q6c4LFEv0Z — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 19, 2022

11.

So what version of the Bible – the document on which the church's teaching is based – do you read, Ms, Allan? pic.twitter.com/7rIEnrLRbo — 🖤💙 Penney, Esq. #NotEmbracingBrexit (@Idontmind64) June 19, 2022

12.

I'm sure the archbishop is more than aware that the Anglican communion is full of virtue-signalling, pagentry loving little Englander racists who don't have the remotest interest in continuing Jesus's mission of helping the most vulnerable. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 18, 2022

Perhaps Justin Welby’s response will be of some comfort to Ms. Allan. Probably not.

We’re making a moral point based on our belief that every person is made in God’s image, and the calling from Christ to love our neighbour. For that same reason, yes absolutely – everyone is welcome in the Church of England 🙏🏼 https://t.co/oSXplogc9U — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 19, 2022

Some self-reflection might help.

from Are We The Baddies GIFs via Gfycat

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Rwanda: James O’Brien dismantled this caller with facts and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

Source Lucy Allan Image Screengrab