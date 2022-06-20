These 26 dad jokes are so bad they’re …still bad, actually – but very funny

Entertainment

We hope everyone who celebrates Father’s Day had a good one on Sunday, with plenty of whatever it takes to make things special for you.

Perhaps you indulged in a few dad jokes. Better still – perhaps you saw Olaf Falafel’s tweet about bad dad jokes and got lost down the rabbithole thread that followed.

Here’s what started it.

For Father’s Day, let’s start a really bad Dad-joke thread, I’ll go first: What’s red and invisible? No tomatoes! — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 19, 2022

These responders understood the assignment. You clearly don’t need to be a dad – or even a man – to have a good/bad dad joke in your locker.

1.

Knock knock – Who’s there? Maybe a big horse. Maybe a big horse who? Maybe a big horse I’m a Londoner. — GP15 (@GraemePowrie) June 19, 2022

2.

what's red and smells like blue paint? …red paint. — Alan (@crowbloke) June 19, 2022

3.

What dya call a man with a plank on his head? Ed Wood.

What dya call a man with 2 planks on his head? Ed Woodward.

What dya call a man with 3 planks on his head? Edward Woodward.

What dya call a man with 4 planks on his head? I don't know, but Edward Woodward would — Mark Cook 💙 (@gwynmarkc) June 19, 2022

4.

Q: What have Sonic the Hedgehog and Jabba the Hutt got in common? A: Same middle name. — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) June 19, 2022

5.

Why is the green man always getting into fights? Because he makes people cross! — Gareth Baynham (@gareth_baynham) June 19, 2022

6.

What do you call a man stuck between 2 houses?

Ally. — Rugby Moaner (@WilliamDevllin) June 19, 2022

7.

Why can't you hear a pterodactyl in the bathroom?

Because the p is silent — Andrew Albert (@VeNT666) June 19, 2022

8.

How do you tell the difference between a weasel and a stoat?

A weasel is weasily identifiable but a stoat is stoatily different — Pip 💙 (@MouettePip) June 19, 2022

9.

I went to my doctor today and told him I was having problems with my hearing. He asked, “Can you describe the symptoms?” I replied, "Sure…" “They’re yellow, Homer’s fat and Marge has blue hair.” — Ben Wilson 🇳🇿🇬🇧 (@wheronui) June 19, 2022

10.

What do mathematicians do when they have constipation? They sit down and work it out with a pencil. https://t.co/OWAJWhH3Zd — Alec East (@AlecEast) June 19, 2022

11.

What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot. — David (@ginnersinner) June 19, 2022

12.

Why did the baker have brown hands?

Because he kneaded a poo. — Phillip Smith (@PhilAtCreamCow) June 19, 2022

13.