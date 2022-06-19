Unreasonable Complaint of the Day goes to this Yellowstone Park review
A Redditor named u/pkkmm spotted this very unfair complaint about a trip to Yellowstone National Park, which has been in the news recently due to unprecedented flooding.
The poster added –
Sorry the worst flooding in over 100 years messed with your vacation. Hundreds of people stranded, no power, no water, lost everything, homes and businesses destroyed, but you couldn’t see some geysers. 🙄
Commenters had no sympathy.
All of that planning and no-one checked the weather or the news?
UltimateWagbell
Sounds like the only planning was –
Book off work
Drive to Yellowstone
jannyhammy
My parents got smoked out of Yellowstone by the fires there.
But they didn’t cry about it.
2oonhed
She has reason to be disappointed, but why blame Yellowstone?
RonSwansonsOldMan
What about the once in a lifetime chance to see flooding like this? Surely that’s got some value!
JustNilt
The fact it’s closed was national news in the Netherlands, yet when you’re in the USA and go there for a vacation, you have no idea that it’s closed? That’s just plain stupid.
LiosIsHere
This may be the language barrier but isn’t a road trip supposed to be a long journey with multiple stops along the way? Wouldn’t this mean that they had to skip one stop and do the rest of the road trip with little problem?
DrGoreny
I’m convinced that 95% of the population thinks the world revolves around them!
flipthatbitch_
I guess she can speak with the manager on this one which would be God.
osjtypo
Finally –
Boomers are gonna give reviews to climate change instead of believing it’s real.
scuczu
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This taco shop’s takedown of a 1-star review was super spicy