Unreasonable Complaint of the Day goes to this Yellowstone Park review

A Redditor named u/pkkmm spotted this very unfair complaint about a trip to Yellowstone National Park, which has been in the news recently due to unprecedented flooding.

The poster added –

Sorry the worst flooding in over 100 years messed with your vacation. Hundreds of people stranded, no power, no water, lost everything, homes and businesses destroyed, but you couldn’t see some geysers. 🙄

Commenters had no sympathy.

All of that planning and no-one checked the weather or the news?

UltimateWagbell

Sounds like the only planning was – Book off work Drive to Yellowstone

jannyhammy

My parents got smoked out of Yellowstone by the fires there.

But they didn’t cry about it.

2oonhed

She has reason to be disappointed, but why blame Yellowstone?

RonSwansonsOldMan

What about the once in a lifetime chance to see flooding like this? Surely that’s got some value!

JustNilt

The fact it’s closed was national news in the Netherlands, yet when you’re in the USA and go there for a vacation, you have no idea that it’s closed? That’s just plain stupid.

LiosIsHere

This may be the language barrier but isn’t a road trip supposed to be a long journey with multiple stops along the way? Wouldn’t this mean that they had to skip one stop and do the rest of the road trip with little problem?

DrGoreny

I’m convinced that 95% of the population thinks the world revolves around them!

flipthatbitch_

I guess she can speak with the manager on this one which would be God.

osjtypo

Finally –

Boomers are gonna give reviews to climate change instead of believing it’s real.

scuczu

