What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry? 19 maddening examples

Updated June 19th, 2022

We suspect something has been bugging u/BubbaClegane recently – perhaps someone saying ‘probly’, instead of ‘probably’ – who knows? – but it made them ask this question.

What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry?

FormalWare
Haitch.
parsonis

Omitting the T in words like button, curtain, important, etc. It’s not buh-un, curh-in, or imporh-ant. Pronounce the fucking T.
chickenfightyourmom

Nuc-u-ler.
TORVYN

BradfordPears
‘Would of’ both in writing and speaking.
Yo_mama_buys_A1JX52

Controversy! CON-TROV-ESSY is right compared to CONTRO-VERSE-AY.
MrSheikhyHeadd

Aks instead of ask.
SnareSpectre

Michellelle31
“Edin-Boro” when trying to prounce Edinburgh.

Na… it’s “Edin-bruh”.
agreenmeany

