What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry? 19 maddening examples

We suspect something has been bugging u/BubbaClegane recently – perhaps someone saying ‘probly’, instead of ‘probably’ – who knows? – but it made them ask this question.

What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry?

1.



FormalWare

2.

Haitch.

parsonis

3.

Omitting the T in words like button, curtain, important, etc. It’s not buh-un, curh-in, or imporh-ant. Pronounce the fucking T.

chickenfightyourmom

4.

Nuc-u-ler.

TORVYN

5.



BradfordPears

6.

‘Would of’ both in writing and speaking.

Yo_mama_buys_A1JX52

7.

Controversy! CON-TROV-ESSY is right compared to CONTRO-VERSE-AY.

MrSheikhyHeadd

8.

Aks instead of ask.

SnareSpectre

9.



Michellelle31

10.