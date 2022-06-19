What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry? 19 maddening examples
We suspect something has been bugging u/BubbaClegane recently – perhaps someone saying ‘probly’, instead of ‘probably’ – who knows? – but it made them ask this question.
What mispronunciation makes you excessively angry?
1.
FormalWare
2.
Haitch.
parsonis
3.
Omitting the T in words like button, curtain, important, etc. It’s not buh-un, curh-in, or imporh-ant. Pronounce the fucking T.
chickenfightyourmom
4.
Nuc-u-ler.
TORVYN
5.
BradfordPears
6.
‘Would of’ both in writing and speaking.
Yo_mama_buys_A1JX52
7.
Controversy! CON-TROV-ESSY is right compared to CONTRO-VERSE-AY.
MrSheikhyHeadd
8.
Aks instead of ask.
SnareSpectre
9.
Michellelle31
10.
“Edin-Boro” when trying to prounce Edinburgh.
Na… it’s “Edin-bruh”.
agreenmeany