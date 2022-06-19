Pics

15 of the funniest tweets to celebrate Father’s Day

Poke Staff. Updated June 19th, 2022

Happy Father’s Day to all the good dads, grandads and mums who acted as dads because they were raising those kids alone.

Whether you have one little – or big – darling or a whole Boris Johnson of them, we hope you have/had a wonderful day – depending on when you read this.

Twitter has your back – or at least has these jokes, which is similar.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And remember …

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Funniest Father’s Day card you’ll see this year or any other Father’s Day

Image StockSnap on Pixabay