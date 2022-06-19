15 of the funniest tweets to celebrate Father’s Day

Pics

Happy Father’s Day to all the good dads, grandads and mums who acted as dads because they were raising those kids alone.

Whether you have one little – or big – darling or a whole Boris Johnson of them, we hope you have/had a wonderful day – depending on when you read this.

Twitter has your back – or at least has these jokes, which is similar.

1.

mother’s day cards: you raised me ♥️ you cooked for me you loved me father’s day cards: happy birthday or whatever, fart idiot — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 11, 2022

2.

Another Father's Day, another round of me explaining to the teachers at daycare that my job isn't actually "just sitting on the couch." — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 15, 2022

3.

I love that Father’s Day is after Mother’s Day bc now the tone has been set…Ok I can spend [checks notes] homemade massage coupons — DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) June 15, 2022

4.

We all told him it was a terrible idea, but dad was adamant, sparing no expense on his lifelong dream.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/UrbgDkDHH7 — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) June 19, 2022

5.

I've just had to call security because there's a huge group of weird blonde-haired kids with presents hanging around outside. #FathersDay — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 19, 2022

6.

Out of respect today please can no one adjust the thermostats in their homes. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 19, 2022

7.

It’s exciting to receive a Valentine card and not know who it’s from. A Father’s Day card, not so much. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 19, 2022

8.

My kids just gave me a card. "To the 7th best Dad in the world". One place down from last year. #HappyFathersDay — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) June 19, 2022

9.

When you're saying Happy Father's Day, please spare a thought for Boris Johnson who will not be getting a Happy Father's Day message from about 68 of his 74 children x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) June 19, 2022

10.

Pretend you’re Jesus by buying two Father’s Day cards. @TwopTwips — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 19, 2022

11.

For Father's Day I did something for my dad I should have done years ago, blocked him on every social media platform — Chris (@_Papaglitch_) June 19, 2022

12.

Dad responses to reading a Father’s Day card: 1. “Very good”

2. “That’s supposed to be me is it?”

3. “I told you not to bother”

4. “You cheeky sod”

5. “Hmm”

6. ”Aah, that’s nice” (you can tell it wasn’t read and digested in the slightest) — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 19, 2022

13.

Waiting for me in North of Scotland… A little something…. Love this #FathersDay card from dear son! pic.twitter.com/FK3pl7CTaM — Timmy Mallett (@TimmyMallett) June 19, 2022

14.

Happy Birthday Prime Minister & Happy Fathers Day too!

You are the Father of our nation:

You ended Covid

You brought back Eurovision to us

Our Lion of Ukriane

As a young dad have a lie in!

Let’s hope Wilf & Romy get you Brekkie

And Carrie gives you one of her special cuddles pic.twitter.com/i8ueAbWtc7 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 19, 2022

15.

I got a World’s Greatest Dad mug this morning from… I’ve forgotten his name, the boy one. — Neil (@_Enanem_) June 19, 2022

And remember …

Leave the price sticker on his card to show how much he means to you. — Paul (@bingowings14) June 19, 2022

