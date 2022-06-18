The takedown of these climate change sceptics just gets better and better

Science

It’s not just most of Britain that’s been sweltering over the last couple of days as you’ll no doubt know, with record temperatures all over the globe.

The unprecedented heat prompted renewed concern over climate change but not everyone was buying it.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was among those tweeting about it, and it prompted no end of people who simply weren’t buying it.

And this particular takedown that followed just gets better and better.

Peep, peep, peeeeeep!

And just four of the things people said in response after it went viral on Reddit.

“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.” -Neil deGrasse Tyson

skaXboy ‘That guy, probably: well my mechanic says my transmission is busted and needs to be replaced ‘Me, with 0 training as a mechanic: that’s just him trying to upsell you; I’ll bet an oil change will fix you right up ‘That guy, probably: I think I’ll trust the guy who does this for a living ‘Me: you only ever listen to one side! What about the people that disagree?’

stumblewiggins ‘But, but, but… whaddabout the minor research bodies and minor research universities?! Like Trump University? Bigly.’

victorpaparomeo2020 “Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn’t go away.” -Philip K. Dick

IlGreven

Source Reddit u/JALynn7