Simply 17 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week where we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘funny’ over the last seven days.

1. ‘The real monster of Stranger Things… Will’s barber’

(via)

2. ‘Mother/son at the DMV’

(via)

3. ‘Wasp nest. Upss’

(via)

4. ‘Sith-Fil-A here in the Texas heat’

(via)

5. ‘In an attempt to help my husband complete his chores, I’ve made him a list of side quests’

(via)

6. ‘The irony’

(via)

7. ‘Landscapers trimmed my plastic plant’

(via)

8. ‘I actually burst out laughing as he came around the corner’

(via)

9. ‘Went to a new barber. Asked for my part to be cut in. SHE MOWED A F***ING 1/2” STRIPE OUT OF MY HEAD!’

(via)

10. ‘Husband’s turn to cook…I pop in the kitchen for a moment…he says we are out of breadcrumbs. No problem, I say, you can use crackers as a substitute’

(via)

11. ‘Workers drywalled the temporary lighting on our job site’

(via)

12. ‘GOOD. Now I get to learn how garages work’

(via)

13. ‘The microwave at work died. Someone took the time write an obituary’

(via)

14. ‘Guesses?’

(via)

15. ‘Hungover at work and one of my students drew a picture of me’



(via)

16. ‘The start of my weight loss journey’

(via)

17. ‘CGI technology really has come a long way’

(via)

Source Reddit r/funny