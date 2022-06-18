9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Pics

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the best from the last seven days.

1. ‘Wonder Woman kicks some ass’

(via)

2. ‘Unsure what they thought they were witnessing all this time in a galaxy far, far away’

(via)

3. ‘Trying to accuse an expert on climate change of being political’

(via)

4. ‘Meet my friend, Terry’

(via)

5. ‘A simple truth’

(via)

6. ‘Caution: this taco shop is SPICY’

(via)

7. ‘More from the good pastor’

(via)

8. ‘Never seen Mrs Doubtfire?’

(via)

9. ‘Ah yes, evolution’



(via)

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords