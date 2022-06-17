When your camera perfectly synchronises with the helicopter is a proper mind-blower
We’ve seen this sort of thing before but it’s never less than a proper mind-blower, those instances when a camera speed perfectly synchronises with a helicopter.
‘A Glitch in the Matrix.’
Mosonox
‘: error 404 gravity not found.’
TrippinView
‘I feel like if we as a collective generation can all agree to keep our fucking mouths shut, we could have a lot of fun with future generations watching these videos. 🤣’
Hiya3586
‘Just watching that glide across is messing with my brain even though i know it’s the camera sync.’
ChuckACheesecake
‘Most people overuse the word “Perfectly”. You did not. This really is a perfect alignment.
‘Bravo!’
enigmahack
Source Reddit u/NLeifsson