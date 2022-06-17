15 of the very best Weird DALL-E Generations

Pics

If you’ve been on any social media sites recently, you can’t have avoided seeing posts made using the viral AI program DALL-E Mini, which makes galleries of weird images from descriptions.

Like this –

Homer Simpson speaking in the UK house of commons. pic.twitter.com/ZbIfYSv30L — Tess Stenson (@TessStenson) June 16, 2022

And this –

Boris Johnson being arrested. pic.twitter.com/o2MqtDLkQn — 🙅🏻‍♂️ ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 🙅🏼‍♂️ (@larryandpaul) June 16, 2022

One Twitter account – which is on Reddit, too – shares some truly weird and wonderful examples. The Weird Dall-E Generations collection is as much a triumph of people’s fevered imaginations as it is of the program.

Check out these 15 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.