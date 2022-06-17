Politics

Wakefield’s Tory candidate can’t stop comparing the party to Harold Shipman – 17 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2022

Campaigning for next week’s Wakefield by-election took an unexpected turn on Thursday, when the Conservative candidate to replace jailed sex offender, former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, gave a bizarre reason why people should still vote Conservative.

It wasn’t even merely a dreadful Partridgesque slip-up. Here he is using the same line with ITV Calendar’s Harry Horton.

People weren’t convinced his strategy of comparing the party to a notorious serial killer had come directly from CCHQ.

