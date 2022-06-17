These dogs helping each other get through the door just the content we needed today

Animals

Here’s a very funny and super wholesome 13 seconds to make your day better.

no dogs left behind pic.twitter.com/nUJejlFjXP — theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) June 15, 2022

Awww!

And, cat is just taking it all in … 🤣🤣 — George Samaras (@gmsamaras) June 15, 2022

This is why I love Goldens – they are sweetest, kindest dogs – to us and each other. 🥰🤗🐾 — Judi O'Regan (@chat4doobs) June 15, 2022

the cat is the real hero here https://t.co/hbQhUvqE6d — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 16, 2022

And more of this sort of thing at @theworldofdog over here.

Source Twitter @theworldofdog H/T Twitter @henrymance