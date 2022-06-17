The only 6 takedowns you need of the Telegraph journalist blaming the Left for the state of the UK

News

Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath must have shares in a wool company, judging by the amount of it he’s trying to pull over everyone’s eyes with this political think piece.

He might not have spotted the flaw in his argument, but everybody else did.

These six responses were savage, factual – and very funny.

Reminder. In the 77 years since 1945 the Conservatives have held government for 47 of them. https://t.co/VcY0540noG — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) June 16, 2022

YOU'VE BEEN RUNNING THE FUCKING COUNTRY FOR TWELVE YEARS. https://t.co/5CYCZEYvUd — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) June 16, 2022

Telling my boss my project is shitty because of the guy I replaced 12 years ago https://t.co/hVw9MxDudB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2022

Is the permanent leftist elite in the room with us now https://t.co/5FJ2d1MFJZ — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) June 16, 2022

Leftist elite 😂😂😂😂 The Oxbridge chancers are trying to sell you a story where they are not the elite. It’s always Opposite Day for them https://t.co/583x0oZ1cw — Tony Evans (@TonyEvans92a) June 16, 2022

I would have more patience for Heath's "elite managerial class" denunciations if there was literally any problem conservatives didn't think could be solved by handing leadership of it to a 56 year old former hedge fund manager or columnist they bullied poor kids with at Oxford. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 16, 2022

It’s practically a form of entertainment – a summer pantomime.

Whenever you start wondering what mind-bending bilge bollock-brained, Brexit-supporting Boris Johnson fans could possibly come up with next, up they pop to tell you. It's almost a public service. https://t.co/N1XoaFgYwI — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2022

