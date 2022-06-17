Twitter

The Star Wars Twitter account had the best comeback to this anti-Pride comment

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2022

The Star Wars universe joined many other brands in celebrating Pride Month with some apt covers created by LGBTQIA+ artists for their comics.

The official account tweeted a picture of one of them.

The scene showing the lesbian couple T’onga and Losha Tarkon was very well received by a lot of LGBTQIA+ people and allies, picking up responses like these.

Unfortunately and – sadly – unsurprisingly, there were also a lot of negative and bigoted comments.

One tweeter had a specific accusation.

via GIPHY

Whoever was in charge of the official account had the definitive clapback.

Tweeters appreciated the takedown.

In conclusion …

