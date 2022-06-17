The Star Wars Twitter account had the best comeback to this anti-Pride comment
The Star Wars universe joined many other brands in celebrating Pride Month with some apt covers created by LGBTQIA+ artists for their comics.
The official account tweeted a picture of one of them.
Celebrate #PrideMonth with Jan Bazaldua’s incredible cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, out today! More info here: https://t.co/TgLG4au6Bh pic.twitter.com/G82ZFiOYnd
— Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022
The scene showing the lesbian couple T’onga and Losha Tarkon was very well received by a lot of LGBTQIA+ people and allies, picking up responses like these.
My gay ass plotting to buy a million copies pic.twitter.com/iCbRM0VTlo
— Dominic Cactus (@iamspiderbro) June 16, 2022
Gay characters in star wars is TOO FAR! Star Wars has always been a proponent of family-friendly, wholesome romance, like when Luke Skywalker unknowingly made out with his sister in the second movie https://t.co/uipPJeaNkA
— zade (@zadtwt) June 15, 2022
Thank you for this!: https://t.co/wEGUV0qQGA
— End Bigotry, Racism, Sexism ☮️ (@KrissKr89677949) June 15, 2022
Unfortunately and – sadly – unsurprisingly, there were also a lot of negative and bigoted comments.
One tweeter had a specific accusation.
An entire movie takes place in this fucking room https://t.co/ukt0E7NJ9E pic.twitter.com/V7xmf2jW2A
— ロッス (@JutsuNoRoss) June 15, 2022
Inspired by this tweet, I decided to see how quickly Star Wars gets political. The answer is 26 seconds.
Later, the smartly dressed order-first imperial force is aggressively stamping out a loose collective believing in republicanism and old religion. Not really subtle work. https://t.co/LjpKwzLVrs pic.twitter.com/xltx0OyT4h
— JD / (@jdsanctioned) June 16, 2022
Yes, don't ruin our enjoyment of Space Nazis building a genocide machine. https://t.co/6zmV6pg28S
— Delaney King, High Priestess of Skidoosh (@delaneykingrox) June 15, 2022
*Black and queer characters exist*
Neckbeards: "Why are you getting political?" https://t.co/PO3kb32FXh
— Stephen/Cara Van Parke (@Donnan_S) June 15, 2022
Star Wars “fans” can accept a little brother-sister action but don’t you DARE put two women on a cover with some rainbow lighting https://t.co/U6WsnwBb13
— Badgerclops Vibe Check (@RedstreakFox) June 16, 2022
Star Wars: the famously non-political struggle of the multi-species, mutli-cultural Rebel Alliance versus the fascist Galactic Empire.
Please keep politics out of it, kthx. https://t.co/qr7euHxgsp
— ℍ ℂ ℙ (@thocpodcast) June 16, 2022
Star Wars account literally only made *one* tweet about LGBT people and that’s apparently already one-too-many.
The people making this “political” are the ones freaking out over it. Why are they so obsessed over LGBT issues that one tweet sets them off? https://t.co/yse6bdAq6M
— Gamedev For UBI ⬆️ (@gamedevphysics) June 16, 2022
Whoever was in charge of the official account had the definitive clapback.
1. Queer characters existing isn’t political
2. Star WARS is literally in our name
— Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022
Tweeters appreciated the takedown.
Give the Star Wars Twitter intern a raise! pic.twitter.com/0RzUEroETE
— ✨Carol Anne Talks Comics!✨️⚧️️ (@AnneComics) June 15, 2022
WE LOVE TO SEE IT https://t.co/HoSY6UM1MB
— Alyssa Wong (@crashwong) June 15, 2022
Official Star Wars Twitter account is not holding back pic.twitter.com/TzNG95FHyO
— Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) June 15, 2022
In conclusion …
*bangs gavel* this conversation is now CLOSED. the last word on it has been spoken and is canon https://t.co/cg26W04Lou
— Daniel José Older (@djolder) June 15, 2022
