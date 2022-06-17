Entertainment

Rosie Holt’s Tory MP is even funnier when it flies right over people’s heads

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2022

Comedian Rosie Holt is back with another of her fabulous Tory MP outings on Twitter, this time an exchange with ITV’s Robert Peston about Boris Johnson and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Brilliantly done.

And it drew favourable comparisons with the original interview from which it was (partly) lifted.

And is occasionally the way of these things, not everyone got it and it just makes the whole thing even better.

Ooof.

We’re with this person.

In the unlikely event you don't already, follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

Last word to @RosieisaHolt.

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt