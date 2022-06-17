Rosie Holt’s Tory MP is even funnier when it flies right over people’s heads

Entertainment

Comedian Rosie Holt is back with another of her fabulous Tory MP outings on Twitter, this time an exchange with ITV’s Robert Peston about Boris Johnson and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Wow. MP talking about the Northern Irish Protocol says “she doesn’t deal in facts” pic.twitter.com/QjtjpX9zSS — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 16, 2022

Brilliantly done.

You certainly shut Preston up — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) June 16, 2022

He couldn’t come back from my great Remainiac burn. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 16, 2022

And it drew favourable comparisons with the original interview from which it was (partly) lifted.

Your answers were actually better than @SuellaBraverman's! — John Mayes (@JohnbwMayes) June 16, 2022

And is occasionally the way of these things, not everyone got it and it just makes the whole thing even better.

Ooof.

🤦🏽‍♂️ The problem is the bar is so low that you're believable 🤣 — Rob © Adams 🏐 💙 ⚽️ (@robcadams) June 16, 2022

Rosie Holt for PM — Sir David Just David (@Mr_S_David) June 16, 2022

Recent history suggests that electing a comedian (but not a clown) can turn out quite well — Dr Hilary PhD ✡️ (@regordane) June 16, 2022

We’re with this person.

I really want a Magnum now. — GeekCliché (@GeekCliche) June 16, 2022

In the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

Last word to @RosieisaHolt.

HELLO if you like this and would like to support my work you can get me a coffee here which would be v kind https://t.co/zdGUiDzWxk , or listen to my pod https://t.co/1lJpXBkErk , or see me live https://t.co/R5LPYNVfCw ? NO WORRIES IF NOT xx — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 16, 2022

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt