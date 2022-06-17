Paul Scully’s unfortunate slip on GMB might be the best thing a Tory politician’s done

Entertainment

Just when we thought our day couldn’t get any brighter, along comes – Google, Google – small business minister Paul Scully on Good Morning Britain today.

No, stick with us please, because this happened (highlighted by @beardedgenius over on Twitter).

“Ultimately politicians are held accountable at the bollock box” pic.twitter.com/18KEXt2BMh — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 17, 2022

Bet he felt a right Jeremy Hunt.

And it took us back to this fantastic dismantling of Scully by Emma Barnett on BBC2’s Newsnight a few months back.

You won't see better scrutiny of politicians than @EmmaBarnett's demolishing of Tory Minister Paul Scully tonight. Outstanding journalism.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/OHhcna3UbU — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 31, 2022

Not the last time he would drop a bollock, it turns out.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @beardedgenius