If you only watch one Richard Madeley clip, make it this one

We’re grateful to TV writer, critic and presenter @scottygb for flagging the one year birthday of this most Richard Madeley of Richard Madeley moments on Good Morning Britain.

If you only watch him once more this week, this year (or in your life) make it this.

One year ago today was one of the most iconic Partridge moments in British television history pic.twitter.com/cDKx6LvW7h — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 16, 2022

And as we said at the time (at last, we think we said at the time), Susanna Reid’s face absolutely makes it.

The little flick down of the arm of the glasses sets it up nicely I think 🤣🤣 — Rob Burkitt (@Baggie1986) June 16, 2022

It's just utter perfection. The flick of the glasses, Susanna's face. "That's just something to reflect on, I think" — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) June 16, 2022

It's the small details, the flick of the glasses, the pauses, the looks at Susannah. Beautiful. — Interesting times 🇺🇦 (@DaveMightKnow) June 16, 2022

I bet there’s times like this when she wishes @piersmorgan came back — Paul🇺🇦 (@paulatki) June 16, 2022

Steady on.

And if you only watch two Madeley clips (we won’t keep doing this all the way up to 100, honest), then there’s also this one.

This Partridge moment was my personal favourite 🙃 pic.twitter.com/jzNPoSMDko — Paul Scott Crombie (@Paul_Crombie) June 16, 2022

Follow @scottygb for all things telly on Twitter here.

