Celebrity

If you only watch one Richard Madeley clip, make it this one

Poke Staff. Updated June 17th, 2022

We’re grateful to TV writer, critic and presenter @scottygb for flagging the one year birthday of this most Richard Madeley of Richard Madeley moments on Good Morning Britain.

If you only watch him once more this week, this year (or in your life) make it this.

And as we said at the time (at last, we think we said at the time), Susanna Reid’s face absolutely makes it.

Steady on.

And if you only watch two Madeley clips (we won’t keep doing this all the way up to 100, honest), then there’s also this one.

Follow @scottygb for all things telly on Twitter here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @scottygb