These graduates protested their university’s anti-LGBTQ+ policy by handing rainbow flags to its president

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2022

In the spirit of Pride Month, students at the private Christian Seattle Pacific University have been making their feelings known over the school’s ban on hiring LGBTQ+ staff.

A clip of one of their forms of protest has gone wildly viral. Watch what they did.

@engaygetheculture We’ve also been sleeping outside his office for 19 days in a gay sit-in but he usually doesn’t say hi to us. #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #gay #graduation #fyp #seattle #changethepolicy #hiregayprofs ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Their actions didn’t stop there, however – some have been sleeping outside the office of the man in the TikTok, interim president Pete Menjares.

They shared footage of the graduation ceremony on their Twitter account, @SPUisGay.

Here are just a few of the positive reactions we saw.

We can’t argue with the students’ conclusion.

via Gfycat

Source @SPUisGay