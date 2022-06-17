Gary Lineker just won comeback of the day

Celebrity

Over on Twitter Gary Lineker was moved to share his thoughts on climate change as much of the UK was sweltering and the world is gripped by record breaking temperatures.

Another heatwave over Europe and elsewhere. Records broken year on year. We’re like a cancer patient who knows there’s a tumour, but prefers to ignore it and hopes it goes away, even though it gets larger everyday. #DontLookUp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

Not everyone appreciated it, as we’ve already written about. And one response in particular caught people’s attention.

And his response had everyone – well, lots of people – cheering.

I have an electric mini, if you must know. And, yes, it’s my only car. https://t.co/DtgBOs7IZL — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

Boom.

Right, I’m done with the wearisome, misinformed climate change deniers. Blocking as many as possible. 👋🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

I refuse to take private jets, for what it’s worth. Bye brother. https://t.co/DOCQV4Gum3 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

And finally …

