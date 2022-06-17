25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Whether you’re busy complaining about the heatwave or jealous of the people who have got the heatwave while you’re looking at grey clouds, there’s always time for a sensible rehydration break – or a cuppa, as it’s also known – and an enjoyable dive down the rabbithole of this week’s funny tweets.

1.

There’s six samurai on the cover of Seven Samurai because one samurai had to take the picture pic.twitter.com/aiP6GUjFw7 — rye. (@DopeyMcGeee) June 10, 2022

2.

I propose a show called GOTH ISLAND where sad beautiful types with unwashed but nonetheless gorge tangled hair, float around a draughty vicarage in huge black overcoats and mucho eyeliner, reading Voltaire and Emily Dickenson and falling VIOLENTLY IN LOVE with each other

PLEASE — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) June 16, 2022

3.

The Dutch really know how to name a business. No messing. pic.twitter.com/56t70bH2Cy — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) June 13, 2022

4.

Everyone knows that pressing the key fob once locks the car but only the real ones know that pressing it like eight or nine times SUPER locks it — Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) June 12, 2022

5.

I know it's a long shot but does anyone know what a trebuchet is? — 💂🏻‍♀️👋🏻вєαя🍻🇬🇧™ (@BigBearF1) June 10, 2022

6.

I appreciate Mark, age 28 pic.twitter.com/4GPMfBbjXS — Holly Nielsen (@nielsen_holly) June 12, 2022

7.

I ask all my friends to listen to Brian Ferry on my behalf because I'm a great fan of (wait for it) Proxy Music. — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 17, 2022

8.

Lol whose name is Toblerone pic.twitter.com/Qfv8LL5fGy — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) June 16, 2022

9.

Indiana Jones and the Misappropriation of Cultural Artifacts pic.twitter.com/wPffBzruDr — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 12, 2022

10.

The polite and correct order for a telephone call is – Text to plan it

– Text again on the day to make sure it's still going ahead

– Text just before you call to make sure I pick up

– Text to ask why I haven't picked up

– Just text, why are you calling me? It's not 1973 — Chris (@_Papaglitch_) June 14, 2022

11.

