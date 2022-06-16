This Trump supporter thinks the Pope helped steal the 2020 election with ‘space votes’

Pics

Just when you thought Trump supporters had come out with the most outrageous nonsense – and we’re looking at you, Marjorie Taylor Greene – up steps this woman at a rally, who thinks …well, just watch for yourself.

via Gfycat

Quite apart from what Elon Musk might have to say about the news that Donald Trump launched SpaceX – what? Just …what?

The conspiracy theory, known as Italygate, even had a high-level subscriber in the shape of Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who – according to the New York Times – urged the Justice Department to investigate it.

We’d say there are no words, but TikTok users found plenty.

Actually, it looks like we owe this woman and Mark Meadows an apology.

Follow Nuance Bro for more political vox pops.

Source Nuance Bro Image Screengrab