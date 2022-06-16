These MPs’ laughter is a perfect illustration of the state we (and Boris Johnson) are in right now

Politics

If you needed a 28-second illustration of that state we find ourselves in now, well, you’ve come to the right place.

Not that it’ll do any good, or affect any change, obviously, but the response of these MPs to paymaster general Michael Ellis did make us smile.

Carol Monaghan(SNP MP) – Is there any point in appointing a new ethics advisor for a Prime Minister with no ethics? Michael Ellis – The Prime Minister maintains the highest standards in public life… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PwumfqteBI — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 16, 2022

Nailed it (and it’s the SNP’s Carol Monaghan asking the question).

The grim punchline was that Downing Street might indeed not bother to appoint a successor to Lord Geidt, who resigned today.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson’s spokesman says the PM is reviewing whether he still needs an independent ethics adviser, following Lord Geidt’s resignation. No commitment to hire a replacement. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 16, 2022

And to think, the replacement was staring us in the face.

Surprise in Westminster at the speed with which Boris Johnson replaces his ethics adviser. pic.twitter.com/GNsvgl2ayZ — The Poke (@ThePoke) June 16, 2022

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK