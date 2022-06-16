Politics

These MPs’ laughter is a perfect illustration of the state we (and Boris Johnson) are in right now

Poke Staff. Updated June 16th, 2022

If you needed a 28-second illustration of that state we find ourselves in now, well, you’ve come to the right place.

Not that it’ll do any good, or affect any change, obviously, but the response of these MPs to paymaster general Michael Ellis did make us smile.

Nailed it (and it’s the SNP’s Carol Monaghan asking the question).

The grim punchline was that Downing Street might indeed not bother to appoint a successor to Lord Geidt, who resigned today.

And to think, the replacement was staring us in the face.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK