Watch how this heroic rooster managed to crow himself light-headed
A clip of an overenthusiastic cockerel has been getting a lot of attention since being shared by Lorelei King.
We can see why.
A friend just sent me this video of a cockerel and I am WEAK. 😂😂😂
I also feel seen. 😐 pic.twitter.com/mVE0aWeXic
— Lorelei King💛 (@LoreleiKing) June 13, 2022
Who among us hasn’t gone a little light-headed after belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke? Some of us even sound like that rooster while we’re belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke.
Tweeters loved the heroic bird’s efforts. These comments show what people were thinking.
OK it’s happened. We have the best video ever pic.twitter.com/CpkVpTVueC
— Greg James (@gregjames) June 14, 2022
Morning! https://t.co/bf48zb6g3v
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) June 14, 2022
I don’t want to oversell it, but it may be the greatest video of all time.
— Future Irish Tea Sock, Kevin Fingleton (@kfingleton) June 13, 2022
Me loading Manic Miner on ZX Spectrum for it to crash before completion https://t.co/Q9NzM14TKu
— Taffin (@Ballymoran) June 14, 2022
This is me when I go downstairs and see my new puppy crapped on the floor
(sound up)pic.twitter.com/WaYxLOxP9F
— 🌲Andy 👣from 👣Oregon🌲 (@AndrewFmOregon) June 14, 2022
Pride comes before…
— Mary Hopkin (@themaryhopkin) June 13, 2022
Ben Shepard summed it up perfectly.
The definition of commitment!! Amazing https://t.co/C0kTwyXdWe
— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) June 14, 2022
Image Screengrab