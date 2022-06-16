Animals

Watch how this heroic rooster managed to crow himself light-headed

Poke Staff. Updated June 16th, 2022

A clip of an overenthusiastic cockerel has been getting a lot of attention since being shared by Lorelei King.

We can see why.

Who among us hasn’t gone a little light-headed after belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke? Some of us even sound like that rooster while we’re belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke.

Tweeters loved the heroic bird’s efforts. These comments show what people were thinking.

Ben Shepard summed it up perfectly.

H/T Lorelei King Image Screengrab