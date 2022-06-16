Watch how this heroic rooster managed to crow himself light-headed

Animals

A clip of an overenthusiastic cockerel has been getting a lot of attention since being shared by Lorelei King.

We can see why.

A friend just sent me this video of a cockerel and I am WEAK. 😂😂😂

I also feel seen. 😐 pic.twitter.com/mVE0aWeXic — Lorelei King💛 (@LoreleiKing) June 13, 2022

Who among us hasn’t gone a little light-headed after belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke? Some of us even sound like that rooster while we’re belting out a Celine Dion cover on the karaoke.

Tweeters loved the heroic bird’s efforts. These comments show what people were thinking.

OK it’s happened. We have the best video ever pic.twitter.com/CpkVpTVueC — Greg James (@gregjames) June 14, 2022

I don’t want to oversell it, but it may be the greatest video of all time. — Future Irish Tea Sock, Kevin Fingleton (@kfingleton) June 13, 2022

Me loading Manic Miner on ZX Spectrum for it to crash before completion https://t.co/Q9NzM14TKu — Taffin (@Ballymoran) June 14, 2022

This is me when I go downstairs and see my new puppy crapped on the floor

(sound up)pic.twitter.com/WaYxLOxP9F — 🌲Andy 👣from 👣Oregon🌲 (@AndrewFmOregon) June 14, 2022

Pride comes before… — Mary Hopkin (@themaryhopkin) June 13, 2022

Ben Shepard summed it up perfectly.

The definition of commitment!! Amazing https://t.co/C0kTwyXdWe — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) June 14, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This goat and rooster saving a chicken from a hawk attack is the most amazing watch

H/T Lorelei King Image Screengrab