The side-by-side analysis of how these pets snuggle up is a lovely, funny watch

This is just fabulous, a side-by-side video of how these pets snuggle up to each other, shared by elphaba16 over on Reddit.

‘Cats are like soccer hooligans, they headbutt because they love.’

Fightfirewitbcn ‘It’s not all cats for sure, but my tabby has a SOLID love headbutt. He’s got enough mass behind him too that he can rock you if you’re not expecting it lol.’

_b1ack0ut ‘I think when the dog joins the cat, he’s waiting for the cat to cuddle up to him.’

Realtorbyday ‘Exactly, that dog was waiting for his little spoon to snuggle in.’

NewSummerOrange ‘Joule: is this spot taken is it okay if I just sit here okay ‘Kelvin: HEY whap I love you and also move over.’

Yrxora

‘Loving the themed names.’

Amphibious_squirrel ‘Just need Celsius and Fahrenheit to really get things cooking.’

m0rris0n_hotel ‘Nah, both of those are just derivatives of kelvin. So good for the kittens of Kelvin. New pets would need to be Moles (or Avogadro), Newton, Gram, Litre, Angstrom (which would be great)…’

Bryek

‘Omg this is precious.’

LeanaCecelia

Source Reddit u/elphaba16