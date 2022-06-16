Moles are so good at digging they can’t walk very well and it’s today’s cutest thing
The race to be today’s cutest thing has just been won after Redditor Wonderful-Property46 shared this video of a mole captured above ground for a change.
It was shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘interesting as f-ck’ and it’s absolutely ‘cute as ‘f-ck’ as well.
Awww!
‘It’s digging through the air.’
danethegreat24
‘They walk like how I imagine a tunnel boring machine would drive lol.’
Dutchwells
‘He’s just a little wobbly guy awww.’
Waschbar-krahe
‘MoleReddit: “Humans are so specialized at walking, they can’t dig very well.”
OneHotPotat
Source Reddit u/Wonderful-Property46