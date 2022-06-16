Moles are so good at digging they can’t walk very well and it’s today’s cutest thing

Animals

The race to be today’s cutest thing has just been won after Redditor Wonderful-Property46 shared this video of a mole captured above ground for a change.

It was shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘interesting as f-ck’ and it’s absolutely ‘cute as ‘f-ck’ as well.

Awww!

‘It’s digging through the air.’

danethegreat24 ‘They walk like how I imagine a tunnel boring machine would drive lol.’

Dutchwells ‘He’s just a little wobbly guy awww.’

Waschbar-krahe ‘MoleReddit: “Humans are so specialized at walking, they can’t dig very well.”

OneHotPotat

Source Reddit u/Wonderful-Property46