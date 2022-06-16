Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban children from drag shows – only 5 responses you need
Conspiracy loving Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no fan of drag shows, it turns out.
Specifically, she’s horrified by the possibility that a child might end up going to one, so much so that she’s wants to make it illegal.
I’m introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to Drag Queen performances.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2022
Here’s what she had to say about it a few days back.
This needs to be illegal.
What’s the difference in children stuffing cash in a drag queen bra and a strippers bra?
Nothing.
It’s wrong and it’s indoctrination. https://t.co/C9bJVZ5T2z
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 14, 2022
Greene, you might remember, is a fierce defender of America’s gun laws and this week blamed a tampon shortage on transgender people.
And these are surely the only replies you need.
1.
Americans: Our kids aren't safe in school, and we can't afford gas or groceries.
Our leaders: https://t.co/S2Ew1orwOP
— Get Flanked | DZ (@Get_Flanked) June 15, 2022
2.
Number of children killed by guns (2020): 4,368
Number of children killed by watching RuPaul's Drag Race (all-time): 0 https://t.co/1klFaWy57A
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 15, 2022
3.
If she hates men in wigs and heels, she must hate our Founding Fathers. https://t.co/bMYlaXKvsb
— VoteVets (@votevets) June 15, 2022
4.
Children are way more dangerous to drag queens than drag queens are to children https://t.co/NkPf1m1mmb
— Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) June 16, 2022
5.
Majorie Taylor Greene would ban Jesus, with His flowing gown & kicky cerise pashmina, from talking to children. https://t.co/rcFwiPGWrL pic.twitter.com/SMSlVFSdOb
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2022
And also this (just for Brits …)
This is how weird the right wing is. Panto is too extreme for them. https://t.co/qMoT1ezCFG
— Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) June 15, 2022
Lots of people had the same question.
So…. are my parents going to get in trouble because i watched Mrs. Doubtfire when I was little? https://t.co/gx5ZtDYgNz
— Dayna Jones (@daynajonesmusic) June 15, 2022
In four words.
But that’s so dumb. https://t.co/63KrEyj00O
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 15, 2022
And finally …
I would like a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to the hatred promoted by Majorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/q06XP86Nob
— Illinois School Watch (@ILschoolwatch) June 16, 2022
