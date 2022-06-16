Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban children from drag shows – only 5 responses you need

Politics

Conspiracy loving Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no fan of drag shows, it turns out.

Specifically, she’s horrified by the possibility that a child might end up going to one, so much so that she’s wants to make it illegal.

I’m introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to Drag Queen performances. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2022

Here’s what she had to say about it a few days back.

This needs to be illegal.

What’s the difference in children stuffing cash in a drag queen bra and a strippers bra?

Nothing.

It’s wrong and it’s indoctrination. https://t.co/C9bJVZ5T2z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 14, 2022

Greene, you might remember, is a fierce defender of America’s gun laws and this week blamed a tampon shortage on transgender people.

And these are surely the only replies you need.

1.

Americans: Our kids aren't safe in school, and we can't afford gas or groceries.

Our leaders: https://t.co/S2Ew1orwOP — Get Flanked | DZ (@Get_Flanked) June 15, 2022

2.

Number of children killed by guns (2020): 4,368 Number of children killed by watching RuPaul's Drag Race (all-time): 0 https://t.co/1klFaWy57A — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 15, 2022

3.

If she hates men in wigs and heels, she must hate our Founding Fathers. https://t.co/bMYlaXKvsb — VoteVets (@votevets) June 15, 2022

4.

Children are way more dangerous to drag queens than drag queens are to children https://t.co/NkPf1m1mmb — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) June 16, 2022

5.

Majorie Taylor Greene would ban Jesus, with His flowing gown & kicky cerise pashmina, from talking to children. https://t.co/rcFwiPGWrL pic.twitter.com/SMSlVFSdOb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2022

And also this (just for Brits …)

This is how weird the right wing is. Panto is too extreme for them. https://t.co/qMoT1ezCFG — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) June 15, 2022

Lots of people had the same question.

So…. are my parents going to get in trouble because i watched Mrs. Doubtfire when I was little? https://t.co/gx5ZtDYgNz — Dayna Jones (@daynajonesmusic) June 15, 2022

In four words.

And finally …

I would like a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to the hatred promoted by Majorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/q06XP86Nob — Illinois School Watch (@ILschoolwatch) June 16, 2022

