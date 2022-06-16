Gary Lineker tweeted about climate change and these replies 100% proved his point

Celebrity

We’re some way off the height of summer but we’re already seeing extraordinary temperatures around the world, with a third of Americans told to stay indoors and India in the grip of a brutal heatwave.

There’s also a heat alert in the UK and it was presumably with all this in mind that Gary Lineker said this on Twitter.

Another heatwave over Europe and elsewhere. Records broken year on year. We’re like a cancer patient who knows there’s a tumour, but prefers to ignore it and hopes it goes away, even though it gets larger everyday. #DontLookUp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

And if Lineker needed any more evidence for the point he was trying to make, then these people’s replies were more than adequate.

1.

Think it’s called Summer, mate. — 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇱🇨👽OpinionatedAlien👽🇦🇬🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@FunkyA1ien) June 16, 2022

2.

The sun shines in summer wow its been miserable all year did u miss that — WayneM82 (@WayneMull82) June 16, 2022

3.

go outside gary and have a beer — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) June 16, 2022

4.

We’ve had 1 decent day of weather this day and you’re throwing a fit? 😂 get the speedos on and enjoy it man — Jim (@centristjim1) June 16, 2022

5.

It summer gary . Worry when its 40 degrees in winter — harry (@joeyewan) June 16, 2022

Not everyone replied like that, obviously.

Spot on Gary. One of my hobbies is Meteorology. Once you have a knowledge of how it’s been,and what’s happening now it’s impossible to ignore. Although we’ll probably have some daft twat come in here and tell you to stick to football. 🤦 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Sparky71a) June 16, 2022

Just lots of them.

Wow, you sound an interesting guy!!

I just remember as a kid it being hot for weeks on end, now we are lucky to have one decent day a week during the summer — Ian H ⭐️⭐️ 🌳 (@Forestfan001) June 16, 2022

Summer innit — Harold Barrett (@haroldbarrett) June 16, 2022

To conclude …

In which so many of the replies confirm the patient’s belligerent ignorance of the seriousness of their condition. https://t.co/FvWhPp2lBe — Kester Brewin (@kesterbrewin) June 16, 2022

Last word to @GaryLineker.

Lots of experts on here thinking it’s just a warm couple of days in summer. I prefer to read actual real experts in their field. https://t.co/BpN9LngmnC — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2022

Source Twitter @GaryLineker.