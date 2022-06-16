Celebrity

Gary Lineker tweeted about climate change and these replies 100% proved his point

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2022

We’re some way off the height of summer but we’re already seeing extraordinary temperatures around the world, with a third of Americans told to stay indoors and India in the grip of a brutal heatwave.

There’s also a heat alert in the UK and it was presumably with all this in mind that Gary Lineker said this on Twitter.

And if Lineker needed any more evidence for the point he was trying to make, then these people’s replies were more than adequate.

Not everyone replied like that, obviously.

Just lots of them.

To conclude …

Last word to @GaryLineker.

