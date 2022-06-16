News

Dominic Raab was asked if the government behaved ethically and his comedy ‘yes’ spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2022

Over on Sky News, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was asked by presenter Niall Paterson if the government always behaves ethically.

And while he was hardly going to say no, there was something about the way he said yes that spoke volumes.

And it’s also very funny.

Sounds like someone very slowly letting the air out of his soul, presuming he has one.

And also this.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK