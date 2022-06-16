Dominic Raab was asked if the government behaved ethically and his comedy ‘yes’ spoke volumes

News

Over on Sky News, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was asked by presenter Niall Paterson if the government always behaves ethically.

And while he was hardly going to say no, there was something about the way he said yes that spoke volumes.

And it’s also very funny.

Niall Paterson – Hand on heart, do you believe this government always, 100% of the time, operates ethically? Dominic Raab – “Yes, I do” 🤣#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/kMopxNzx8G — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 16, 2022

Sounds like someone very slowly letting the air out of his soul, presuming he has one.

His voice broke like a teenager — CurlyCait 🇺🇦 (@Caitrionakelly4) June 16, 2022

It would be funny is it wasn’t so tragic. — The Nerve (@TheNerve7) June 16, 2022

The camera should’ve zoomed in on @skynewsniall to see if he kept a straight face to that reply. — No Gravy Required (@MikeCassie) June 16, 2022

Dominic Raab… the gift that literally just keeps on giving — Jim (@jimallsop) June 16, 2022

“Yes, I do” says the man who, during a crisis, couldn’t be arsed to get up off his sun lounger because he thought the sea was closed. — Chris #FB #ProEU#Rejoin#BLM#GTTO,NHS 💙 (@citamo) June 16, 2022

The high pitched yes says it all! — AndyS (@andysimms1989) June 16, 2022

And also this.

Dominic Raab has just said on national TV that the government is “doing it’s best for the country” he may as well have said good morning I am a mashed potato — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 16, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK