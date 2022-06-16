Boris Johnson’s second ethics adviser has thrown in the towel – 21 favourite reactions

Politics

Lord Christopher Geidt, the government’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, also known as the Ethics Adviser, has stepped down just two weeks after saying he the PM had probably broken the ministerial code.

BREAKING: Lord Geidt quits as Boris Johnson’s ethics advisor. “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.” — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 15, 2022

It continues a pattern of resignations by anyone who’s ever tried to get Johnson to follow parliamentary rules, including anti-corruption tsar Sir John Penrose, and previous Ethics Adviser, Alex Allan – who resigned when his report into bullying by Priti Patel was ignored.

Twitter discussed the development.

1.

Anyone know why Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has resigned but Boris Johnson hasn’t? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 15, 2022

2.

Lord Geidt has just quit, so he's the second ethics advisor in a row to resign. It's almost as if they don't like the job of telling me I have broken the Ministerial Code then me telling them to shut up. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 15, 2022

3.

Boris Johnson having an ethics adviser is about as useful and appropriate as me appointing a wealth adviser. 😏 — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

4.

Lord Geidt quits as Boris Johnson’s ethics advisor.

“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.” That’s 2 ethics advisers in a row that resigned

What does that say about the ethics of the one they advise? — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 15, 2022

5.

To lose one ethics adviser may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two looks like corruption…

(To paraphrase Oscar Wilde.) — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 15, 2022

6.

You took your time, mate. https://t.co/SlleJkoI9y — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 15, 2022

7.

Clearly he was doing such a great job. https://t.co/PPYqQ6nrS7 — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) June 15, 2022

8.

Lord Geidt’s resignation means Johnson’s worked his way through two standards advisors since he became PM but, breaking with his own traditions, he’s still with the same wife. — Helen the Zen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙 (@helenmallam) June 15, 2022

9.

Replaced by *checks notes* that thing from Exorcist III that ran across the ceiling then cut a nun’s head off with a giant pair of scissors. https://t.co/mtJDEThQIt — James Henry (@james_blue_cat) June 15, 2022

10.

Advising Boris Johnson on ethics would be like advising a cannibal on table manners… https://t.co/34uN8X29Fs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 15, 2022

11.