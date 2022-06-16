News

Quentin Letts really lost his cool in the face of Adil Ray’s harsh facts about safe asylum routes

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2022

Despite widespread condemnation and without explaining their reasoning, the government keeps insisting that its policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is a way of thwarting people smugglers.

Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray discussed the policy with right-leaning journalist, Quentin Letts, who arrived unburdened by facts.

People were pleased to see Letts being held to account, and a little bemused by his hystrionics.

Comedy writer Mollie Goodfellow had a question.

In this case, he was perfect for demonstrating why the government’s immigration policy is a house of cards. Apart from that …

from Shrug GIFs via Gfycat

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Adil Ray just won comeback of the day

Source GMB Image Screengrab