Quentin Letts really lost his cool in the face of Adil Ray’s harsh facts about safe asylum routes

Despite widespread condemnation and without explaining their reasoning, the government keeps insisting that its policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is a way of thwarting people smugglers.

It’s incredible to think that Priti Patel decided the best way to tackle people smugglers is to deport the people they’ve ‘smuggled’. That’s like dealing with gun violence by shooting all their victims again. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 15, 2022

The idea that some people out there truly believe that had the Home Office sent seven asylum seekers to Rwanda, people smugglers would've been like: [hands in the air] "OK, OK, you win. [chuckling] We'll stop." — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) June 15, 2022

I'm still.struggling with the notion that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will smash the business model of people smugglers.

No one – not one single Tory MP – has provided a satisfactory answer to that basic question. — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) June 13, 2022

Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray discussed the policy with right-leaning journalist, Quentin Letts, who arrived unburdened by facts.

.@adilray and @thequentinletts debate why there are legal visa systems in place for Ukrainian refugees, but not for Afghan and Syrian refugees. Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/0JbFvu5sAU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 16, 2022

People were pleased to see Letts being held to account, and a little bemused by his hystrionics.

This is a remarkable exchange. Letts is visibly outraged at being asked to confine his commentary to the realms of objective reality & furious at having his ignorance challenged. It's reminiscent of my most stubborn callers except that Letts gets paid for it by Rupert Murdoch. https://t.co/2Z73c4vWUY — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2022

Extraordinary video this. @adilray notes that there are currently no legal routes to asylum for Afghans and Tory columnist Quentin Letts has a minor meltdown, protesting that Adil is being unfair for *pointing out the facts*pic.twitter.com/adDzpsjMb4 — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) June 16, 2022

Quentin Letts is an absolute masterclass in the tired but all too common genre of lazy right wing armchair commentary. That classic trio of 1) complete ignorance of the facts, 2) martyrdom and meltdown when called out, and 3) zero human empathy. Amazing.pic.twitter.com/SGoAuSoeuJ — Brendan May (@bmay) June 16, 2022

Facts are to right-wing journalists like garlic is to vampirespic.twitter.com/FTzlJZSMJq — Shalodex (@vendettaplace) June 16, 2022

Adil Ray shutting down Lett’s waffle earlier on GMB about legal routes for refugees was tremendous…pic.twitter.com/lRL9YzY1Jx — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 16, 2022

Probably why he’s a theatre critic he only has to write about other peoples imaginations and still gets it wrong https://t.co/8y4nwtAA5z — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) June 16, 2022

Comedy writer Mollie Goodfellow had a question.

I just don’t know why anyone is supposed to care what Quentin Letts thinks? Like who is he really? Why is his opinion important? What does he add to anything? https://t.co/kYPPb9H2oY — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 16, 2022

In this case, he was perfect for demonstrating why the government’s immigration policy is a house of cards. Apart from that …

