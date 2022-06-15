Tory fury at European Human Rights just made this Patrick Stewart sketch sadly more relevant than ever

Celebrity

The government’s unspeakable policy of putting migrants coming to the UK on a plane to Rwanda was temporarily scuppered at the 11th hour after an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

But rather than ditching the policy as immoral and illegal, Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to quit the European Convention on Human Rights instead.

Of course they do, and Boris Johnson has refused to rule it out.

.@BorisJohnson suggests the UK could pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights to force through Rwanda deportations 'Will it be necessary to change some laws to help us [avoid legal challenges] as we go along? It may very well be', the PM said https://t.co/Rt0gq94xkT pic.twitter.com/QRrewcEEVz — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 14, 2022

Which makes this old Guardian sketch featuring Patrick Stewart sadly more relevant than ever.

It was shared again on Twitter by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and mentioned on air by LBC presenter, James O’Brien. Watch to the end.

What has the ECHR ever done for us? As Tories sharpen their knives to attack it, seems like a good time to share this again https://t.co/5UcwDLqJBZ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 15, 2022

And just in case this is easier to watch …

Nailed it.

This is an explainer and a half!#ECHR

pic.twitter.com/gHWv3JRJ0o — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 15, 2022

And because it would be remiss not to include it …

Source YouTube Guardian