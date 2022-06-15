Celebrity

Tory fury at European Human Rights just made this Patrick Stewart sketch sadly more relevant than ever

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2022

The government’s unspeakable policy of putting migrants coming to the UK on a plane to Rwanda was temporarily scuppered at the 11th hour after an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

But rather than ditching the policy as immoral and illegal, Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to quit the European Convention on Human Rights instead.

Of course they do, and Boris Johnson has refused to rule it out.

Which makes this old Guardian sketch featuring Patrick Stewart sadly more relevant than ever.

It was shared again on Twitter by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and mentioned on air by LBC presenter, James O’Brien. Watch to the end.

And just in case this is easier to watch …

Nailed it.

And because it would be remiss not to include it …

